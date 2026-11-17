Can young bald eagles qualify as juvenile snowbirds?

The youngest members of Florida’s bald eagle population spend summers up north and winters down here. It’s rather like they get three or four spring breaks before it’s time to nest and become parents.

Mature eagles often just hang around after breeding season, often protecting their nests. They remain perched in tall trees overlooking rivers, lakes, or coastlines where they can spot fish and swoop down to catch them.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is reporting the adult birds they track have settled into nine nests. Eggs should appear in the nests, which are spread over Sanibel, Captiva, and North Captiva islands, any time now.

Last summer 13 eaglets took flight, a record the foundation hopes won’t last through this nesting season.

“Overall, it was a great year for the island’s bald eagles,” Audrey Albrecht, an SCCF shorebird biologist, said.

The bald eagle was made the official national bird of the United States in 2024.

Florida has the highest concentration of nesting American bald eagles in the lower 48 states with around 1,500 pairs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Southwest Florida is one of several favorite nesting regions.

The U.S. Geological Survey, using satellites to identify migration routes of the country’s official nesting bird, found young eagles migrating north travel three paths with equal frequency: up the Atlantic Coast, over the Appalachian Mountains, and through the Mississippi River Valley.

The growing eagles migrate northward between April and August and return later in the year often to the region where they hatched. They wander about, roost in groups, and scout.

Once they reach breeding age, typically 4 to 5, many roost in the same general area where they hatched.

The popular Captiva Island “eagle cam” has been taken down. Eagles can be tracked online at Audubon Florida's EagleWatch.

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