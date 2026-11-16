NEW YORK — Customers reported difficulty accessing the online accounts at some major U.S. banks Monday.

Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to the website downdetector.com.

Chase Bank's services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

A spokesman from U.S. Bank said its systems are not directly impacted, however, "clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays."

Zelle's network operator is a company called Early Warning Services, which is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Some Chase customers received a message that said "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

The reports follow a major outage by Microsoft that began Friday and lasted for hours which impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.