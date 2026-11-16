Any unsolicited call or door knock could be a scammer wanting to solicit your personal information.

Don't feel pressured to answer that call or to provide information to someone at your door. Instead, call the number on your FPL bill.

Florida ranked third in the nation for total reported losses from online fraud in 2025, with residents losing $1.59 billion, a 48.9% increase from the previous year, according to the FBI’s latest IC3 filing.

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Always protect your personal information like your social security number," FPL Spokesperson Bianca Soriano, said to highlight Utility Scam Awareness Day this Wednesday. "Scammers can use that information against you, ruin your credit and perform transactions on your behalf."

Soriano offered more on ways to avoid being scammed:

"Just use FPL's official communication channels, like the number on your bill or FPL.com. Even search engines have imposter websites, so it's important to only use official communication channels with FPL."

FPL provided more on how customers can protect themselves:



By Phone: Don’t trust Caller ID, scammers can manipulate the name to appear to be FPL. Call the number on your bill or call 800-697-5223.

Email or Text: Delete suspicious text or email asking for payment.

Online: Don’t use an online search. To contact FPL, call the number on your bill.

At Your Door: Shut the door and call the police if a visitor without FPL identification tries to collect payment or aggressively sells you any products.

Prepaid Cards: FPL will never ask customers to pay outside of our authorized forms of payment through authorized payment locations.

Threats to Disconnect: Hang up on suspicious callers demanding immediate payment and threatening immediate disconnection.

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