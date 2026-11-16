A waterfront shopping and dining area that was badly damaged by hurricanes two years ago is planning a major Black Friday promotion.

Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda is promoting Black Friday at the Village.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the place that extends over the waters of Charlotte Harbor. That was in the fall of 2024.

Since then the place has rebuilt and re-opened. And now, more than 30 shops and restaurants are promoting four days of events and sales, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

"Behind these storefronts are people who work incredibly hard to make their businesses succeed," Jen Pfropper, owner of a spa at the village, said. "And we're uniting to remind our neighbors: we are a village, and when we support each other, we support our community."

Pfropper said various businesses are offering discounts, and the village is putting on what it calls family-friendly events and promotions.

Pfropper explained that personal connections are key to the mostly locally-owned shops and restaurants at Fishermen's.

"We love working with our community, our local people. We develop relationships with our customers, our clients," she said. "The same thing happens in the village -- you're walking around and see people you know. It's good to catch up, get hugs. It's more than just business."

The promotion begins on Black Friday and runs through the following Monday. You can find details at the webpage:

https://www.fishermensvillage.com/bfcm-2026

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.