Editor's note: This story was originally published by The Florida Trib.

Sitting in her $6-dollar-a-gallon diesel pickup truck in the city of Live Oak in ruby-red rural North Florida one week before Election Day, Republican Shauna Kittrell mused that maybe the second coming of Jesus Christ would save her from having to decide who to vote for.

“You look at it and go, bad or worse?” Kittrell said of her choices for Florida governor.

Outraged by the state of the economy and horrified by the rise of artificial intelligence and the data centers that power it, this Trump voter was at a crossroads.

Come Election Day, she ultimately made her decision and became one of the legions of swing voters across the country to cast their ballots against the GOP’s picks at the top of the ticket, in the most stinging national rebuke of the Republican Party since Watergate.

“I’m a firm believer of, well maybe they should learn their lesson,” Kittrell said. “Because honestly, our lives haven’t gotten any better.”

The GOP suffered previously unimaginable losses across the country, from Mississippi to Texas to Kansas. Nationally, Republicans’ ranks in Washington have been reduced to their lowest point in decades. Already, there are calls from within the party to move beyond the man who has redefined American politics since he came down that golden escalator in 2015.

But in President Donald Trump’s adopted home state of Florida, statewide Republicans hung on to narrow victories – wins that term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis is already using to lay the groundwork for what is widely expected to be another run for president. In a state that has prided itself on being the bleeding edge of supporting the Trump administration, some Florida Republicans worry their party may be so eager to take credit for what went right for them in 2026, they won’t learn the lessons of what went wrong – running the risk of putting the state back in play in 2028.

“It’s not that Florida avoided a blue wave,” said Republican Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, a one-time Trump voter who has increasingly split with his party. “It was just the seawalls were higher,” he said.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP President Donald Trump talks with Florida Gov.-elect Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., after arriving on Air Force One, at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

The one red state to hold the line

The morning after the 2026 midterm elections, DeSantis held a rare news conference at the state capitol in Tallahassee to detail his postmortem of the historic shellacking that national Republicans took at the ballot box.

DeSantis was unsparing. The country wasn’t swept by a blue wave so much as it was blasted off its political axis by a blue “meteor strike.” Not unlike the dinosaurs of old, this was “close to an extinction-level event” for Republicans across the country, DeSantis said – except for in Florida.

“The one state that was able to hold the line and withstand that is right here in the free state of Florida,” DeSantis said, calling the state the “last main anchor standing” for the GOP.

DeSantis, who earned a national reputation as one of the party’s chief culture warriors during the COVID era, remains broadly popular with his base. In the days after Nov. 3, leaders in the Republican Party of Florida have praised DeSantis’ leadership and argued the lesson of 2026 isn’t to water down the state’s conservative approach, but to double down on it. The RPOF’s chairman, Evan Power, is launching a run to keep his post in party leadership, even after he lost his own bid for a U.S. House seat in North Florida, coming in third in the Republican primary and failing to carry a single county.

For Robert Salvador, a GOP donor and tech founder, this should be a moment of accountability and reflection for his party. He’s been outspoken about urging leaders to face the data and set the culture wars aside.

“The biggest takeaway is I think you’re seeing a movement towards the middle,” Salvador said.

“I think immigration is kind of a big post-election conversation with certain voices on the right saying we need to double down. We need to go harder. The reason we lost is because we didn’t keep all these promises. I don’t agree with that,” he added.

Though the Florida GOP managed to keep a grip on every statewide seat, the erosion of Republican support was remarkable. Despite Republicans outnumbering Democrats by 1.5 million registered voters in Florida, the Democrats made it within 1.3 percentage points of winning the governor’s race, they managed to break the supermajority in both chambers of the state Legislature and came within just a couple points of flipping key congressional seats, with upsets fueled by voter outrage over the cost of living, corruption and Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

“I do think we need to realize that the culture wars are not what’s going to win the next four, eight, 10 years for us right now,” Salvador said. “Affordability, housing costs, insurance. All those places where people didn’t show up, those issues showed up across the board.”

Republican Dan Weldon is among those warning that the GOP will get clobbered again “if they don’t actually learn from the mistakes of 2026.” An attorney and former University of Florida football player in his 30s, Weldon ran for the Florida House on a platform of affordability, government accountability and a new generation of leadership, in a Tampa district with a sizable Hispanic population. He lost by more than 17 points.

Photo from his campaign website/Florida Trib Dan Weldon, a Republican who ran for a state House seat in the Tampa area and lost, said, ‘We got our butts kicked.’

And it wasn’t just Weldon – Democrats now hold more seats in the Florida House than they have in nearly three decades. Among those knocked out of office was former Republican state Rep. Meg Weinberger in Palm Beach County, who earned the nickname “MAGA Meg” for her staunch support of Trump.

“We need to be honest that we got our butts kicked,” Weldon said. “It shouldn’t be just treated as a victory lap. That we did everything right. Everything’s perfect. Everything’s hunkydory. Because it’s not.”

After almost 30 years of unified Republican control in Tallahassee, Weldon said his party has grown complacent and failed to deliver on kitchen table issues. He pointed to Florida’s young voters, who swung to the left 33 points since 2024, at a time when the nation’s average first-time homebuyer age has climbed to a record high of 40 years old and approximately a third of Americans under age 35 are still living at home with their parents.

“I think that you see a lot of people just quite frankly ignoring the underlying anger and upsetness that’s going on in society,” Weldon said. “We didn’t deliver on the results.”

‘There is no going back’

Cliff Gephart was about as MAGA as they come.

In 2020, the Tampa Bay-area Realtor organized what he says was the largest Trump boat parade in the country. He co-owned a Trump-themed coffee shop in suburban Largo, complete with a replica of the Oval Office, and took up the marketing name “MAGA Realty” for his real estate business.

But in August, after more than a decade, Gephart took off his red MAGA hat – trading it in for a Marco Rubio cap. The coffee shop has also changed hands. Its signature mural of Trump riding in a limo with his red tie flapping in the wind has since been painted over.

“I’m not happy with everything he’s done,” Gephart said of Trump. “I wasn’t happy with the Big, Beautiful Bill. I think it should have been the small, teeny tiny bill.”

Somewhere along the road to $4-a-gallon gas and the $40 trillion national debt, Trump lost his luster.

“No politician has the courage to stand up. They only care about the next election. They don’t care about the next generation,” he added. “Every politician.”

Just two years ago, Trump carried Pinellas County, home to Largo, by five percentage points, pulling in 52% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris’ 47%. This year, David Jolly, the former Republican congressman-turned-Democrat who ran for governor, flipped the county blue in a mirror image of the 2024 results, pulling in 52% of vote, with Republican Congressman Byron Donalds taking 47%.

And it’s not just swing counties: 66 of Florida’s 67 counties veered to the left compared to 2024, according to a New York Times analysis of the U.S. Senate race – every county except for Sumter, which is home to The Villages, a conservative stronghold that’s considered one of the largest retirement communities in the world.

Across age, gender, race, ethnicity and educational attainment, every demographic moved to the left, the analysis shows – except for voters over the age of 65, particularly white voters, who swung two percentage points toward Republicans.

Kristen Soltis Andersen, a Washington D.C.-based Republican pollster who grew up in the Orlando area, said the results show there are far more swing voters than many politicos may have thought – and that Republicans “lost them badly through their own hubris.”

“You don’t get these results without some of the young men who liked Mr. Trump’s turn on Joe Rogan’s show now feeling betrayed by the decision to launch a conflict in Iran. You don’t get these results without Latino voters, hoping for safe communities and economic prosperity, feeling discarded. You don’t get these results without suburban moms feeling disgusted by candidates who stoop to grotesque lows of decency in pursuit of higher office,” she wrote on X.

“The scale of GOP loss *should* trigger the soul-searching to rebuild,” she wrote, and “reheated MAGA leftovers” won’t be good enough for 2028.

“There is no going back,” she wrote, “only forward.”

‘A moment of reckoning’

Perhaps nowhere is Florida’s swing to the left more stark than in South Florida, where generations of Hispanic families who fled authoritarian rule in Cuba and Venezuela have rebuilt their lives and helped turn the one-time Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County into a Republican powerhouse in 2022 and 2024 – only to turn on Trump this month.

In an astonishing reversal, many of those same voters helped deliver Miami-Dade County for Jolly and for state Rep. Angie Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who came within three points of beating incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody statewide.

While areas with large Cuban populations supported Moody and Donalds, GOP support fell dramatically among voters in Doral, home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States, where Trump won by more than 20 percentage points in 2024. Doral, home to one of Trump’s golf clubs, saw the president’s mass deportation campaign lead to shuttered businesses and residents tossed into detention.

“It’s a moment of reckoning,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, whose race in a majority-Hispanic district in Miami-Dade was seen as a referendum on Trump among South Florida Hispanic voters who helped carry the president to victory just two years earlier.

“My party, my Republican Party, needs to course-correct on the economy and on immigration,” she told her supporters in an at-times emotional speech on election night.

Miami Republican Maria Elena Salazar, who criticized President Donald Trump’s aggressive roundup of immigrants, barely held onto her seat in Congress.

In the lead-up to Election Day, the Cuban American former television journalist had made a dramatic break with Trump, delivering a scathing direct-to-camera monologue in front of the White House in which she warned the president had “gone too far” on immigration.

A week after the blistering election, a machine recount confirmed that Salazar had beat her Democratic competitor by less than half a percentage point.

“Voters have spoken,” Salazar said on election night. “Now we need to listen.”

Three days later, Trump ousted his chief of staff Susie Wiles and replaced her with the architect of his immigration crackdown, Stephen Miller, in a move seen as signaling a doubling down on the president’s hardline agenda.

In deep-red Santa Rosa County, Heather Lindsay’s hopes that the midterms would serve as a “wake-up call” dissolved.

“How do we heal a party that has elevated a man like Stephen Miller as chief of staff?” Lindsay asked. “It’s going to take a lot of prayer.”

In the days that followed, Lindsay, an attorney and the newly re-elected mayor of the Panhandle city of Milton, left the Republican Party, saying the corruption and contempt flowing from Trump’s GOP bears little resemblance to the party that her mother taught her to respect as a little girl.

“Every political party should be led by public servants who feel a genuine love for their neighbor,” Lindsay said. “Until we have that in our country, then it really won’t matter which party’s in charge.”

Kate Payne is The Florida Trib’s state government reporter. She can be reached at kate.payne@floridatrib.org.