Ruby Bridges was 6 years old when she walked past angry protesters and into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, becoming an overnight symbol of the civil rights movement. On Nov. 12, decades later, dozens of people lined up outside Sarasota's Booker High School to hear her share that experience. Kim Artist, 70, and her husband were one of the first people in line.

"We're here early because we wanted to get a good seat," Artist said.

Kim Artist attends the Ruby Bridges speaking event Nov. 12, 2026, at Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla.

She wore a shirt featuring Norman Rockwell's famous painting of Bridges walking past federal marshals. She said she owns three and a copy of Bridges' book.

"We have to honor her for being so bold to walk by herself to make that history happen for all of us," Artist said.

Sarasota residents have their own memories of the fight for educational equality. In 1969, desegregation efforts sparked a major protest in the community. After Booker High School closed, Black students were reassigned to predominantly white schools, prompting widespread opposition from students and families. In response, thousands of students withdrew from district schools and continued their education in classrooms established at local churches, an effort that became known as the Freedom Schools movement.

Walter Gilbert, 75, remembers history vividly. He attended Booker High during the desegregation era and remembers the tension students faced as schools began integrating.

"Emotions were everywhere. On our side, on their side," Gilbert said. "You got there, and you met teachers that didn't want to teach you."

Gilbert, a former head of the Sarasota NAACP, helped organize Bridges'. He said the event was made possible through a collective collaboration.

"We brought in Community Foundation, Gulf Coast Foundation, Embracing Our Differences, and a lot of community-based organizations to get this done, which makes me feel even better that this was a true community effort," Gilbert said.

During the event, Bridges shared her memories of arriving at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. She was one of six children who passed the exam allowing them to attend previously all-white schools, but the only student in her district whose parents allowed her to attend. U.S. marshals escorted Bridges and her mother to the school as crowds of anti-integration protesters gathered outside, screaming and throwing objects.

"I'm accustomed to New Orleans, and I thought it was Mardi Gras that day," Bridges told the amused auditorium.

At the time, she said, she did not fully understand what was happening. When she returned home, she played jump rope with her sister and repeated the rhyming chants she had heard outside the school.

"Two, four, six, eight, we don't want to integrate," she recalled.

Bridges said she was the only student in her school that school year. She was taught by a white teacher from Boston who helped her feel safe during the difficult transition.

Walter Gilbert attends the Ruby Bridges speaking event Nov. 12, 2026, at Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla.

Gilbert said finding common ground with other students helped make his own experience at Booker easier. For him, that connection started on the field.

"At that team membership, you finally find out he's a kid, I'm a kid. We're trying to do the same thing and reach a certain goal. So, we start working together. Eventually, friendships develop," Gilbert said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.