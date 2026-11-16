Join The Naples Players at the seventh annual Festival of Trees. Spaces throughout the newly renovated theater will be filled with exquisite and charming trees designed by local artists and designers. Check it out Nov. 17-Dec. 20, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Expect the unusual. In a prior year, a tree with a Peter Pan theme sat next to a bedroom scene with an image of Peter that seems to fly out a window.

This year, an interactive display inspired by "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" features a look into the world of Christopher Boone, a young boy with Asperger's, and his unique way of experiencing and expressing love.

Eight artists collaborated on the tree, which expresses the beauty of neurodivergent emotional expression.

Lisa Pouls Design's "Prime Heart" tree asks, "Are we willing to recognize love even when it is expressed in a language different from our own?” Throughout the design are ceramic hands created and decorated by neurodivergent individuals in the community and through The Naples Players' Arts Access program. Each includes colors, words, images and designs that hold personal meaning.

The Festival of Trees is free and open to the public. Festive holiday wreaths and mini trees will be available for purchase.

The Naples Players Theater is at 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples.

The 2026 TNP Festival of Trees Design Chairs are Lisa Bill and L.A. DeRiggi.

Sponsors include:

Event Sponsor: Jim & Linda Mizeur

VIP Event Sponsor: Theresa Bill

Tree Sponsors: Lisa & Ted Bill; Theresa Bill; Diane Davis; Jim & Linda Mizeur; Nancy Ribordy; Anthony Venezie; Gulf Coast International Properties, BUILD, Stock Development: and Clarity Wealth.

Designers and artists include:

Jackie Morelisse – Fine Art & Design

Hudson Park Interior Design – L.A. DeRiggi

Lisa Pouls Design – Lisa Pouls, NCIDQ, NEWH, IIDA

Hence – Bridget Wright

Art in Bloom – Nancy Hayer & Rosemary Erb

James Little Interiors – James Little

Light Painter Signs

TNP Academy of Dramatic Arts – Nancy Hayer

Lisa Bill

Cole Butcher

Rosemary Erb

Heather Goenner

Jennifer Mance

Esther Snyder

Andrea Sturzenegger

For more information, see here.

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