This week, ten shows open, six close, four continue their runs and there are four limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury offers a new adaptation of Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol.'

“A Christmas Carol” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s magical journey through Christmases past, present, and future comes to Naples this Christmas season in a new adaptation by Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. Featuring live music, dancing, plenty of theatre magic, and an enduring message of hope and goodwill, even the most miserly Scrooge will leave feeling uplifted and inspired. Gather the whole family for this unforgettable Christmas feast! Previews are Nov. 17, 18 & 19. Opens Nov. 20. Runs to Dec. 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. [opening night]; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/a-christmas-carol/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall "August: Osage County" opens Nov. 20 at Venice Theatre.

“August: Osage County” [Venice Theatre]: A father who has vanished. A mother addicted to pills. Three sisters harboring secrets. When the Weston family unexpectedly reunites, their Oklahoma homestead explodes in a maelstrom of dysfunction. Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Opens Nov. 20. Runs to Dec. 13. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Come from Away' opens in the Kizzie Theatre at The Naples Players on Nov. 18.

“Come from Away” [The Naples Players in the Kizzie Theatre]: On Sept. 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, doubling its population overnight. As fear and confusion spread, the people of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded travelers with open arms, shelter, and compassion. "Come From Away" tells the inspiring true story of how generosity, hope, and human connection helped thousands of strangers find community when they needed it most. This breathtaking musical blends humor, heart, and soaring music to tell a story of resilience and humanity. It’s a celebration of what happens when people choose kindness in the face of tragedy. Opens Nov. 18. Runs to Dec. 20. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/come-from-away/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre website Ken Ludwig's 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' opens Nov. 20 at Cultural Park Theatre.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Cultural Park Theatre]: U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the joyous, heartwarming story of his parents’ courtship during World War II and the results are anything but expected. Opens Nov. 20. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/dear-jack-dear-louise/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre launches its winter mainstage season with Tony Award-winning 'Kimberly Akimbo.'

“Kimberly Akimbo” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Kimberly wants a first kiss, a little adventure, and a family that behaves itself. Her family has other plans. With an extraordinary score, unexpected romance, and relatives capable of spectacularly bad decisions, this five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows a young woman who is 16 going on 70. Opens Nov. 18. Runs to Jan. 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-mainstage-series/kimberly-akimbo/subscribe-today-wms1.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Josh Rhodes, the brilliant mind behind Asolo Rep’s productions of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and 'Cabaret,' brings to the stage the all-time greatest movie musical.

“Singing in the Rain” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Josh Rhodes, the brilliant mind behind Asolo Rep’s productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cabaret” and “Evita,” brings to the stage the greatest movie musical of all time. Set in 1927, this beloved musical comedy is about Hollywood’s tumultuous transition from silent films to “talkies.” The story follows dashing silent film star Don Lockwood as he falls for an aspiring actress while struggling with his screechy-voiced co-star, Lina Lamont, who stands poised to sabotage both his love and his career. A hilarious send-up of Hollywood’s foibles, this beloved musical has it all: sweeping romance, show-stopping choreography, and some of the greatest tunes ever written. Opens Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 2 in the Mertz Theatre. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/singin-in-the-rain/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players website The Charlotte Players' production of 'The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza' opens in the Langdon Theatre on Nov. 19.

“The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza” [Charlotte Players in the Langdon Theatre]: Your favorite Old Broads are back, and Christmas doesn't stand a chance! When Eaddy takes over the community theatre holiday pageant, everything goes hilariously wrong, unleashing missing costumes, disasters, wild animals, and nonstop festive chaos in this laugh-out-loud comedy with absolutely no silent nights. Opens Nov. 19. Runs to Dec. 13. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Dinner Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre website 'The 39 Steps' opens at Fort Myers Dinner Theatre on Nov. 19.

“The 39 Steps” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Opens Nov. 19. Runs to Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website A little romance, a little snow, and a whole lot of holiday spirit make 'Irving Berlin’s White Christmas' a seasonal treasure.

“White Christmas” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A little romance, a little snow, and a whole lot of holiday spirit make "Irving Berlin’s White Christmas" a seasonal treasure. When Bob and Phil discover their former general’s Vermont inn is facing hard times, they join forces with Betty and Judy to stage a Christmas spectacular. With a dazzling score featuring well-known tunes including "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean" and the title song, this charming musical wraps audiences in warmth, laughter, and the timeless magic of the holidays. Opens Nov. 20. Runs to Dec. 30. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov 22 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/irving-berlins-white-christmas/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre 'Descendants the Musical' is a one-act stage adaptation of the Disney Descendants film trilogy.

“Descendants the Musical” [Melody Lane Theatre]: “Descendants the Musical” is a one-act stage adaptation of the Disney Descendants film trilogy. Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have been stripped of their powers and banished to the Isle of the Lost. But their children have been invited to attend Auradon Prep by the son of King Beast and Belle. Little does he know that they’ve been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and restoring their parents to power. Developed for live performance by Music Theatre International and featuring the characters and hit songs from the films, “Descendants the Musical” will appeal to adults and children alike. Performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre The Belle Theatre tackles Stephen Sondheim's 'Into the Woods JR' on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21 and 22.

“Into the Woods JR” [The Belle Theatre]: Once upon a time, fairy tales collided in a magical musical adventure! Join Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, and a wishful Baker and his Wife as they journey into the woods to make their dreams come true. But when wishes are granted, happily ever after isn't always what it seems! Filled with beloved characters, enchanting music, and unexpected twists, “Into the Woods JR.” is a whimsical adventure about friendship, family, and the importance of working together. Performances are Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/?view=article&id=202:into-the-woods-jr&catid=26.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Mark Evans brings his unique brand of comedy to Lemon Bay Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 21.

“Mark Evans Comedy” [Lemon Bay Playhouse]: Mark Evans has been a professional touring comic since 1993. In that time, he has performed in almost every state (46), several countries, and several cruise ships. Starting in comedy clubs, he soon expanded his audience base to the corporate world, country clubs, international resorts, casinos, and large private communities, and he has been featured on Comedy Central. In 2016, he decided to further define his legacy in the comedy industry by teaching aspiring comedians how to write and perform clean comedy. Because of his reputation as a clean comedian, he was invited to film his "Dry Bar Comedy Special" in 2018. Evans understands that you don’t have to use “adult humor” to entertain adults. One performance only on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-475-6756 or visit https://www.lemonbayplayhouse.com/events/mark-evans/.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, I'm in Therapy' is at Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center Friday Nov. 20.

“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, I’m in Therapy” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center]: Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy! became one of the longest-running one-man comedies in Off-Broadway history, building a devoted following through its sharp writing and rapid-fire character work. Drawing from his own life, Solomon brings to the stage a cast of unforgettable personalities - family members, friends, and neighbors - each portrayed with precision, energy, and unmistakable comedic timing. Rooted in the clash and charm of Italian and Jewish family traditions, the show moves through childhood memories, holiday dinners, and the everyday situations that spiral into full-scale chaos. Solomon’s humor is grounded in recognition - the loud conversations, the unsolicited advice, the cultural quirks - and the universal truth that family can be both the greatest comfort and the greatest source of stress. Performed as a solo tour-de-force, the show blends storytelling, physical comedy, and quick character transitions to capture the rhythm and intensity of family life. The result is a tightly constructed, high-energy performance that resonates far beyond its specific cultural roots. One performance only on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hinman Auditorium. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8989 or visit https://artsbonita.org/tickets/?pg=selectevent&eid=190318&edid=0.

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Freaky Friday' closes at Venice Theatre on Nov. 22.

“Freaky Friday” [Venice Theatre]: An overworked mom and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies with just one day to switch back before mom’s wedding. Living each other’s lives, they realize how difficult the other’s world really is in this heartfelt and hilarious musical comedy. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are in the Raymond Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000PWgvO2AT.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre The final performance of 'Murder, She Improvised' is Saturday, Nov. 21.

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murder whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes, and the detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised. For more, hear/read "Cabot Cove come to Sarasota with 'Murder, She Improvised.'"

Courtesy of Marco Island Center of the Arts / Marco Island Center of the Arts Polly Porter will be all packed up with Sunday's closing matinee of 'Packing Up Polly.'

“Packing Up Polly” [Arts Center Theatre]: Polly Porter, famous 1970s gospel singer of the group Polly Porter & The Praise His Name Singers, has gone on up to heaven. Her daughter, Caroline, has come home to Savannah, Georgia, to pack up Miss Polly’s house but there is just one little problem (or two or three): Miss Polly was a hoarder of epic proportions, Caroline’s useless siblings are totally MIA, and her three best friends from high school, former co-cheerleaders, have all shown up…UNANNOUNCED! Lizzy now owns the Miss Georgia Belle Pageantry system, Donna Jo is the local community theatre diva, and Becca is having a late-in-life pregnancy with baby girl No. 5. The gospel music plays and the margaritas pour as the four women laugh, cry, scream, and come together to pack up Miss Polly’s house, heal old wounds, and make new plans for their future. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/packing-up-polly-november-5-november-22-2026/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players The Naples Players' production of 'Rocket Man' closes in the Price Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 22.

“Rocket Man” [The Naples Players in the Price Theatre]: Donny (James Duggan) is ready to leave his life behind. Convinced there might be another version of himself who made different choices and ended up somewhere better, he decides to find out. But what if the life you didn’t choose isn’t quite what you imagined, either? With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, “Rocket Man” explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/rocket-man/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe The magic of Duke Ellington and 'Sophisticated Ladies' comes to a close in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Donnelly Theatre on Nov. 22.

“Sophisticated Ladies” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies” is a dynamic musical revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/sophisticated-ladies/.

“The World Goes ‘Round” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” the Tony Award-winning duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb have given us some of Broadway’s most unforgettable hits. Enjoy a truly unique musical theatre experience as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a hazy, swanky jazz club where you’ll enjoy nonstop hits like “Maybe This Time,” “New York, New York,” “And All That Jazz,” and more. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/the-world-goes-round/.

CONTINUING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ben Williamson and Amber McNew in 'Ahoy-Hoy'

“Ahoy-Hoy” [Urbanite Theatre]: It’s 1876 and also, right now. Elisha Gray is this close to inventing the telephone. He’s brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history… if Alexander Graham Bell doesn’t beat him to it. Spoiler: He kind of does. Two oversized egos. One telephone. A battle of beards and bell tones. ”Ahoy-Hoy” is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy. History has never been this ridiculous or this fun. ​Winner of the Audience Favorite Award, Urbanite 2025 Modern Works Festival. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://www.urbanitetheatre.com/ahoy-hoy.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention and gave voice to generations of Americans.

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“American Rebels” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to challenge the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to generations of Americans. Featuring unforgettable songs like "Born in the U.S.A.," "Blowin' in the Wind," "What's Going On," "The Gambler," "Man in the Mirror," and "True Colors," this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story. Runs to March 21, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/american-rebels/subscribe-today-wcab2. For more, read/hear “’American Rebels’ is Florida Studio Theatre’s Semiquincentennial musical revue.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond' is a breezy musical revue that charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Packed with razor-sharp wit and spectacular misunderstandings, Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s classic comedy remains one of the funniest romantic farces ever written.

“The Rivals” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Laboratory Theater of Florida]: High fashion, higher wigs, and absolute chaos! “The Rivals” delivers a hilarious storm of mistaken identities, secret letters, jealous lovers and ridiculous duels. Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s classic comedy remains one of the funniest romantic farces ever written, packed with razor-sharp wit and spectacular misunderstandings. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-291-2905 or visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/377382-the-rivals-nov-12th-2026. For more, hear/read, “Theatre Conspiracy collaborates with Lab Theater to produce abbreviated version of one of funniest plays ever written.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.