'American Rebels' is Florida Studio Theatre's Semiquincentennial musical revue

The American spirit has always been fostered by visionary musicians who brought cultural change through their music. So, when Florida Studio Theatre Executive Director Rebecca Hopkins sat down with her husband, Richard, to write a Semiquincentennial musical revue, she knew she had to feature artists who challenged convention, inspired change and gave voice to new generations … like The Boss.

“If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan, you're gonna find some really great songs of Bruce Springsteen,” noted FST’s Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo, who name-dropped several other artists Hopkins included in “American Rebels,” such as Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary.

“If you fast forward a little bit, John Cougar Mellencamp becomes a voice that painted pictures of America, and ‘Pink Houses’ is one of the songs that comes to mind because the lyrics are, ‘Ain't that America to you and me? Ain't that America the home of the free?,'” she added. “It's kind of an iconic look at what is America to people, and who does it belong to, and how do you get to where you are?”

In addition to “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Pink Houses,” the revue features such classics as "Blowin' in the Wind," "What's Going On," "The Gambler," "Man in the Mirror" and "True Colors."

Discover who else made the list of the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries featured in this uplifting America-centric revue.

“American Rebels” is onstage Nov. 6 through March 21, with previews Nov. 4 and 5.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre

'American Rebels' is onstage Nov. 6 through March 21, with previews Nov. 4 and 5.





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From “Born in the U.S.A.” to “Man in the Mirror,” this celebratory cabaret honors the iconic artists who used their music to challenge, inspire, and bring people together.

“American Rebels” is an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, thanks to an America250 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“American music has always reflected who we are as a country – our struggles, our triumphs, our differences, and our shared dreams,” said Rebecca Hopkins. “Throughout our history, music has given us a way to challenge the status quo, speak out against injustice, celebrate our freedoms, and sometimes just have a little fun. ‘American Rebels’ brings these songs together to tell the story of a country that has never been afraid to question itself, push boundaries, and always push for a better tomorrow.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Part of the fun with 'American Rebels' is seeing who is included in the musical revue.

Lighting up the Goldstein Cabaret is FST fan favorite Joe Casey, who has appeared in “59th Street Bridge,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “American Pie” and more FST productions throughout the years. He is joined by Andrew Harvey, making his FST debut. Harvey’s recent credits include “Once,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” and “Come from Away.”

Sarah Hund is returning for her 12th show at FST. Last season, she appeared in both “Lucky Stiff” and “Three Pianos.” She reunites with Devin McDuffy for this production, who was also in “Three Pianos” last winter. Hund’s favorite credits include “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables” and “9 to 5 the Musical.” McDuffy’s credits include “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (director), Paolo Perez (music director), Christian “CC” Allen (drums), Andrew Gray (lighting designer), Madison Queen (costume designer), Jesús Rivera (sound designer), and Katherine Dunham (sound and light board operator).

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Sarah Hund, Joe Casey, Andrew Harvey and Devin McDuffy are Florida Studio Theatre's 'American Rebels.'

"American Rebels" is part of FST’s three-show Winter Cabaret subscription, which also includes “Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond,” filled with smooth songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s, along with “Laughing Matters (Volume 7): Cranes Over Paradise,” a lighthearted musical comedy that pokes fun at everything we love about life on the sun coast. Subscriptions are on sale now.

For more information, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.

Sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.