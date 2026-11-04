© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redrawn districts in Florida fail to stop Democrats

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:57 PM EST
American at a polling booth
rawpixel.com / Felix
American at a polling booth

The newly drawn congressional maps pushed by President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to flip to Republican column in four races decided Tuesday.

A fifth, the Congressional 9 race has yet to be called.

Fresh Take Florida

In the race, Democratic incumbent Darren Soto of Osceola was in a tight race against Dan Green, a Republican from Vero Beach and has not officially been called. According to late Tuesday results, Soto was holding a lead with 50.26% compared to Green’s 49.74%. If that holds, Soto would be just outside of the. 0.5% threshold to trigger a recount under state law.

The once solidly blue district that was comprised of all of Osceola, a small part of Orange and sliver of Polk. Redrawn the district now encompasses crimson red rural Glades, Okeechobee and Highlands counties as well as ruby red Indian River.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Elections Election 2026WGCU News
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU