Redrawn districts in Florida fail to stop Democrats

The newly drawn congressional maps pushed by President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to flip to Republican column in four races decided Tuesday.

A fifth, the Congressional 9 race has yet to be called.

Fresh Take Florida

In the race, Democratic incumbent Darren Soto of Osceola was in a tight race against Dan Green, a Republican from Vero Beach and has not officially been called. According to late Tuesday results, Soto was holding a lead with 50.26% compared to Green’s 49.74%. If that holds, Soto would be just outside of the. 0.5% threshold to trigger a recount under state law.

The once solidly blue district that was comprised of all of Osceola, a small part of Orange and sliver of Polk. Redrawn the district now encompasses crimson red rural Glades, Okeechobee and Highlands counties as well as ruby red Indian River.

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