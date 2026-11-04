Holiday toy drive to help children and parents in Immokalee area

A holiday toy drive is in progress to help children and their parents in the Immokalee area.

The Guadalupe Center is collecting unwrapped toys for a holiday gift shop. And this toy drive has a bit of a twist: Parents get to pick the gifts their child or children really want.

Parents like Nancy Flores can benefit from this approach. She is the only wage-earner in her Immokalee household. She has two children, and said she can't afford to buy them name-brand, or even moderate-priced toys.

"When Christmas comes around I do stress about what I am going to get for the kids," Flores said.

Guadalupe Center allows mom and dad to see the toys, and pick the ones most desired. Ellie Ramirez, the community services director at the center, said that is a new experience for many parents in Immokalee.

"We have families that have never stepped into a Walmart, never been to a Walmart or a Target," Ramirez said. "And when they see that set of Hot Wheels in front of them, that is the first time they've had access to seeing those name toys."

Ramirez said the alternative to choosing free toys is some parents having to miss an electricity payment, or be short on rent, to buy gifts.

"When I think of the living conditions of some of our kids, it's a mixed emotion," she said. "Sadness but also joy that we can provide them opportunity to provide Christmas to their kids."

Nancy Flores said she participated in the holiday gift shop the past couple of years.

"It's just great, it's wonderful," she recalled.

So what's it like on Christmas morning when a child sees the gift he or she wanted above all others?

"Their smiles on the faces, it just...my heart grows 10 times bigger," Flores said. "I am just so happy to see their smiling faces."

Guadalupe hopes to collect as many as 5,000 toys. Last December the organization said it provided toys for more than 1,000 children.

You can drop off unwrapped toys at the Guadalupe Center Philanthropy Office, 6216 Trail Blvd., in Naples, or at the center itself at 3655 Westclox St. in Immokalee. In past years some community groups, businesses and shopping centers in Collier County have collected toys for donation to Guadalupe. People also can donate money or gift cards for the drive. It runs until December 10.

Then, on Saturday, December 12, parents will get their chance to pick toys for the children. Toy selection happens at the center.

Guadalupe Center opened in 1984, and has a mission of creating prosperity through education for children and their families in the Immokalee area.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.