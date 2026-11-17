Kimberly Levaco is on the fast track. Not in a good way. Florida Studio Theatre Associate Artist Ben Liebert explained.

“She has a disease that makes her age about four to five times faster than everyone else,” he said.

So, she looks like a 70-year-old but she’s actually a teenager.

“She's very much a 16-year-old girl figuring it out - finding friends in a new town , finding new love and trying to decide what she wants with her life and how much life she can still have,” Liebert added.

Despite the premise, “Kimberly Akimbo” is a musical packed with humor.

“It has so much heart and so much charm and it is such a human story that anyone can see themselves … in Kimberly, trying to figure out her world and find love and find happiness and deal with all the crazy people around her,” said Liebert.

“Kimberly Akimbo” begins previews Nov. 18, opens Nov. 20, and runs through Jan. 3 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Susan Haefner portrays Kimberly Levaco in Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Kimberly Akimbo.'

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“Kimberly Akimbo” launches Florida Studio Theatre’s 2026-27 winter mainstage season.

David Lindsay-Abaire wrote the book and lyrics for the musical, with Jeanine Tesori providing the music.

It is set in New Jersey in 1999.

“So we aren’t dealing with today’s teens,” Liebert noted. “We're not dealing with cell phones and social media. It really is a very organic and in-person kind of piece where these kids get to know each other and they're not glued to their screens, which will be very easy for the actress playing Kimberly to identify with and much more difficult for the other actors playing the 16-year-olds to learn about because that's not been their experience.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Susan Haefner portrays Kimberly Levaco in Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Kimberly Akimbo.'

Leading the cast as Kimberly Levaco is Actors Equity member Susan Haefner, who returns after appearing in last winter’s “Birthday Candles.”

Haefner is no stranger to Florida Studio Theatre. Her first production with the theatre was “Oleanna” in 1995. “Kimberly Akimbo” marks Haefner’s sixth production with FST. Her Broadway credits include “State Fair,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “42nd Street,” with national tours of “Billy Elliot” and “Damn Yankees” alongside Jerry Lewis.

“I hope audiences will be deeply moved and surprised by the wild and beautiful ride this musical takes us on, and I hope they just can't stop talking about it afterwards,” said Haefner.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Ephram Takyi and Susan Haefner in 'Kimberly Akimbo'

Joining Haefner as Kimberly’s family are Jared Svoboda as Buddy Levaco, Alex Keiper (Actors Equity member) as Pattie Levaco and Maeghin Mueller as Debra Levaco.

Svoboda returns to FST after appearing in last winter’s hit cabaret “Three Pianos.” His other credits include “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Bat Out of Hell.” He also appeared as Jesus in Morgan Freeman’s documentary “The Story of God.”

Making her FST debut, Keiper’s credits include “Mrs. Christie,” “Next to Normal” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Mueller, also making her FST debut, spent two years touring nationally with “My Fair Lady” and has appeared in “Toxic Avenger” and “Matilda.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustin courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Alex Keiper, Maeghin Mueller, Susan Haefner & Jared Svoboda in Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Kimberly Akimbo'

Rounding out the cast are Ephraim Takyi (Actors Equity) as Seth Weetis, Jacob Erdody as Aaron, Charlotte Kunesh as Delia, Jacqueline St. Pierre as Teresa/Dance Captain, and John Viggiano as Martin.

Takyi’s credits include the national tours of “The Wiz” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.” Erdody has recently appeared in “Something Rotten!,” “She Loves Me” and “Chicago.” Kunesh’s credits include “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” while St. Pierre has appeared in “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” and “Shout! The Mod Musical.” Viggiano’s credits include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “42nd Street” and “Kinky Boots.”

These five artists will all make their FST debuts with “Kimberly Akimbo.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Alex Keiper, Maeghin Mueller, Susan Haefner & Jared Svoboda in Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Kimberly Akimbo'

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (director), Mason Moss (music director), Isabel A. & Moriah Curley-Clay (scenic designer), Madison Queen (costume designer), Ben Rawson (lighting designer), Nicholas Christensen (sound designer), Sam Powers* (AEA stage manager), and Aven Lancaster (stage management intern).

Kimberly Akimbo is part of FST’s four-show winter mainstage subscription, which also includes “The Bully Pulpit,” a private glimpse into the life of Theodore Roosevelt; “Upgrade,” a new comedy for the digital age; and “How the Light Gets In,” a touching exploration of how we find connection – even when we’re not looking for it. For more information, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.

Photo by Sorcha Augustin courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Alex Keiper, Susan Haefner & Jared Svoboda in Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Kimberly Akimbo'

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. It is also in the process of constructing an eight-story arts complex named for Florida Studio Theatre benefactors Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy.

“It's going to have three new theaters in it, three levels of parking, and three levels of an artist hotel/residences,” noted Executive Director Rebecca Hopkins. “Next August, that's the part that will open, the hotel, the year-round residences, and the parking garage. The following year, the two cabaret theaters will open, and then the final year, the last mainstage will open.”

For more on the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, read/hear “Construction progresses on Florida Studio Theatre’s new McGillicuddy Plaza.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustin courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Alex Keifer, Jared Svoboda, Susan Haefner, Maeghin Mueller and Ephram Takyi in Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Kimberly Akimbo'

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Executive Producer Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, it aims to be a place where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.