A new Lee County Commissioner took office Tuesday. Amanda Cochran won the seat by vowing to keep a closer eye on growth and development in Lee.

Cochran will represent northeast Lee and much of Lehigh Acres — fast-growing parts of the county.

She was sworn into office in a ceremony in commission chambers in Fort Myers Tuesday morning. A sizable crowd of supporters applauded loudly as she swore to uphold the constitutions of both the United States and of Florida.

In her remarks afterward, Cochran promised to listen to the people, and quoted the Bible.

"Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit," she said. "Rather in humility, value others above yourselves. Not looking to your own interests, but to the interests of others. I believe that captures the heart of public service. I will carry that with me in every meeting, every conversation, every opportunity to serve."

Cochran also promised to treat her colleagues with respect, even when disagreeing with them on issues.

At the first regular meeting Cochran and her colleagues named David Mulicka as commission chair for the next year, and Brian Hamman as vice-chair.

Alico Road extension project

The board approved a $47 million contract for the first phase of improving, and eventually widening, Alico Road, south of Lehigh Acres.

And Cochran spoke against any sudden moves to demolish the Lee Civic Center. She announced a public meeting to talk about the future of the civic center, December 15th. She said that meeting will be held at the center, starting at 5 p.m.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.