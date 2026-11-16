Amber Ware officially entered the history books Monday as the City of Fort Myers’ first African-American mayor, acquiring the mantle by defeating incumbent Kevin Anderson in the midterm elections.

“This moment is bigger than one person,” Mayor Ware said at her swearing-in Monday, in the Fort Myers City Council chambers. “It’s bigger than the election. It’s about coming together, embracing a new beginning, and believing that our best days are still ahead.”

Every seat was filled and people were turned away due to fire codes, forcing some to watch from a monitor outside the chambers.

Tommy Brown was able to make it in the chamber just before it reached its limit. He said he’s known Ware since they were younger, attending the same church, St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, for which Brown is now pastor.

Brown, a resident here for 66 years, said he is excited to see what the future has in store for his home.

“It’s been crawling towards progress, but now maybe Amber leading, Miss Ware, maybe we can get on a fast track,” Brown said. “I believe she’ll do a fine job.”

Kathy James, Nancy Terreri, and Kathy Mayo weren’t as lucky and had to wait until after the ceremony to snap a picture with the new mayor.

They said they are looking forward to the inclusivity Ware plans to bring to policymaking.

“I was inspired by her message,” Mayo said. ‘She’s talking about a different type of government that we haven’t seen in a while. It sounds more inclusive, more purposeful.”

During her speech, Ware stressed equal representation among all residents.

“I’m here to be the mayor of all people in all of Fort Myers, for the young and the old, the lifelong resident and the newcomer, the small business owner and the employee, the persons living in beautiful homes and the family struggling just to keep a roof over their head, every culture, every generation, every neighborhood,” Ware said.

Because at the end of the day, Ware said we all bleed red.

“No matter where we live, look like, or worship, we are all in this together,” she said. “And my own life’s journey has taught me that.”

Ware also discussed government accountability and said it starts at the top.

“It begins with me,” she said. “You deserve honesty about how our government operates, transparency on how our money is spent, and measurable results from the people that you’ve entrusted to serve you.”

Ware said it all starts with effective leadership.

“So today, I make this commitment,” Ware said. “I will lead with integrity. I will serve with compassion. I will demand accountability and be accountable. And I will work every day to make Fort Myers a city where opportunity is not determined by your address.”

She also mentioned ensuring development does not outpace infrastructure and disturb neighborhood character(s), as well as supporting public engagement and discourse, while also helping businesses and community programs.

“We will make difficult decisions, but we will always make them in the mind of the people, and we will pursue progress by all means necessary through hard work, responsible leadership, and unwavering commitment to those we serve,” Ware said. “Because this is not simply my city—it’s our city.”

From left, new City councilpersons Teresa Watkins Brown of Ward 1 and Terolyn Watson of Ward 3 and Ward 5 incumbent Fred Burson.

City councilpersons Teresa Watkins Brown of Ward 1 and Terolyn Watson of Ward 3 took their oaths during the council meeting later that day.

Watkins Brown and Ward 5 incumbent Fred Burson were reelected without opposition, while Watson won reelection in Ward 3.

A city spokesperson said Burson was unable to attend Monday's ceremony and will take his oath separately.

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