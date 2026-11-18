The Lee County Port Authority reminds area residents about planning ahead when traveling out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) this Thanksgiving.

Port Authority officials are expecting a busy Thanksgiving at RSW this year and urge travelers to be in line at the security checkpoint at least 2 hours prior to their flight’s departure.

Parking lots may fill up more quickly between Friday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Nov. 25. Give yourself extra time to find parking and consider alternative ways to get to RSW, such as being dropped off by friends or family or using commercial transportation. If necessary, there will be parking updates posted

on the airport’s website and social media such as Facebook to keep travelers informed on availability.



For Thanksgiving, RSW is offering passengers a reserved and remote parking option called RSWRemote. That area is at 11861 Regional Lane, on the north side of the airport property in the Skyplex area. The RSWRemote parking lot will open for entries on Monday, Nov. 23 and will close on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The cost is a flat $60 non-refundable fee and cannot be used at any other airport parking location. For more information or to book a reserved parking spot in RSWRemote, please visit flylcpa.com/parking/rswremote-parking/. RSW recommends adding 30 minutes to your travel time to use this remote parking option.

File / WGCU Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW (above).

Local roads are extremely busy, so please allow extra time to get to the airport. To avoid congestion, use the I-75 Direct Connect to get to and from RSW.

If there is inclement weather forecasted at destination or connecting airports, travelers should check with their air carrier to see if there are any changes to their flight schedules.

Visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website at tsa.gov for tips about what you can and cannot bring through the security checkpoint.

For more airport information, please visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

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