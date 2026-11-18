“Descendants the Musical” is a one-act stage adaptation of the Disney Descendants film trilogy.

Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have been stripped of their powers and banished to the Isle of the Lost. But their children have been invited to attend Auradon Prep by the son of King Beast and Belle. Little does he know that they’ve been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and restoring their parents to power.

Developed for live performance by Music Theatre International and featuring the characters and hit songs from the films, “Descendants the Musical” will appeal to adults and children alike.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Descendants' fearsome foursome consists of Jay (Kurt DeChristopher), Mal (Suvanee Wood), Carlos (Dylan Alvarez) and Evie (Emma Ramirez).

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Changes are afoot in the kingdom of Auradon!

All of Disney’s favorite heroes and heroines are living in peace, happily ever after. Meanwhile, the evil villains and troubled sidekicks have been banished to the Isle of the Lost, where they are stripped of their magic and powers.

Ben, the beloved son of King Beast and Belle, is about to be crowned as King of Auradon and he has a radical idea. He decides to invite the four offspring of the most wicked villains to take their places as students at Auradon Prep.

Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos--the children of Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil--come to Auradon with an evil plan of their own. They have been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and restoring their parents to power.

Will they go through with the plan, or do they have the potential to learn to be good?

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Suvanee Wood is Mal in Melody Lane Theatre's production of 'Descendants the Musical.'

Production history

Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies and with book and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and music by Matthew Tishler, “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” features the hit songs from the films.

"Descendants," the one‑act stage adaptation of Disney Channel’s "Descendants" film trilogy was developed for live performance by Music Theatre International (MTI) and released as a licensable property beginning in 2020.

Melody Lane Theatre Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre

Cast



Evie: Emma Ramirez

Mal: Suvanee Wood

Jay: Kurt DeChristopher

Carlos: Dylan Alvarez

Maleficent: Alanys Reyes

Grimhilde: Rinoa Drake

Jafar/King Beast: Walker Schmidt

Cruella de Vil/Belle: Evelyn Russell

Ben: Chase Lawton

Fairy Godmother: Zoey Alvarez

Jane: Olivia Hicks

Chad: Bradley McJury

Audrey: Olivia Shaw

Doug: Gabriel Chavez

Maurice: Victor McJury

Coach: Evelyn Boyd

Royal Page/Guard: Hazel Russell

Snow White: Elliott Nieves

Ensemble: Ariel Nunez, Jessica Sanchez

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Amber Angeloro directs and Sami Doherty choreographs 'Descendants the Musical' for Melody Lane Theatre with assistance from Athena Rose Belis.

Creative team



Director: Amber Angeloro

Music Director: Dana Alvarez

Choreographer: Sami Doherty

Asst. Choreographer: Athena Rose Belis

Stage Manager: Athena Rose Belis

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Alanys Reyes is Maleficent is Melody Lane Theatre's production of 'Descendants the Musical.'

Songs



Better Together (Prelude 1) - Ben

Rotten to the Core - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble

Evil Like Me - Maleficent, Mal

Be Our Guest - Chad/audition-songs/16129/evil-like-me/disneys-descendants-the-musical, Ensemble

Good Is The New Bad (Preprise) - Fairy Godmother

Good Is The New Bad (Part 1) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble

Good Is The New Bad (Part 2) - Doug, Audrey, Chad, Ensemble

Evil Like Me (Reprise 1) - Mal

Rotten to the Core (Parents' Revenge) - Maleficent, Jafar, Grimhilde, Cruella de Vil

Goal - Jay, Carlos, Mal, Evie, Ben, Chad, Coach, Ensemble

Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 1) - Ensemble

Ways to Be Wicked (Preprise) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos

Did I Mention (Prelude) - Ben

Did I Mention - Ben, Jay, Carlos, Evie, Ensemble

Better Together (Prelude 2) - Ben, Mal

Space Between - Mal, Evie

Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 1) - Evie, Jay Carlos

Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 2) - Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ben

Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 2) - Ensemble

If Only - Mal, Ben

Ways to Be Wicked - Company

Go the Distance (Chorale) - Ensemble

Evil Like Me (Reprise 2) - Maleficent

Better Together - Company

Break This Down - Company

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Audrey is played by Olivia Shaw in Melody Lane Theatre's production of 'Descendants the Musical.'

About Melody Lane Theatre

Melody Lane Theatre is a nonprofit organization at Melody Lane Performing Arts Center dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and community in children and young adults through high-quality musical theatre education and performance opportunities. The theater strives to create an inclusive, encouraging environment where students can grow as artists and individuals.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.