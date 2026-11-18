Melody Lane Theatre brings Disney's 'Descendants the Musical' to the Alliance for the Arts
“Descendants the Musical” is a one-act stage adaptation of the Disney Descendants film trilogy.
Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have been stripped of their powers and banished to the Isle of the Lost. But their children have been invited to attend Auradon Prep by the son of King Beast and Belle. Little does he know that they’ve been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and restoring their parents to power.
Developed for live performance by Music Theatre International and featuring the characters and hit songs from the films, “Descendants the Musical” will appeal to adults and children alike.
Performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.
MORE INFORMATION:
Changes are afoot in the kingdom of Auradon!
All of Disney’s favorite heroes and heroines are living in peace, happily ever after. Meanwhile, the evil villains and troubled sidekicks have been banished to the Isle of the Lost, where they are stripped of their magic and powers.
Ben, the beloved son of King Beast and Belle, is about to be crowned as King of Auradon and he has a radical idea. He decides to invite the four offspring of the most wicked villains to take their places as students at Auradon Prep.
Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos--the children of Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil--come to Auradon with an evil plan of their own. They have been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and restoring their parents to power.
Will they go through with the plan, or do they have the potential to learn to be good?
Production history
Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies and with book and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and music by Matthew Tishler, “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” features the hit songs from the films.
"Descendants," the one‑act stage adaptation of Disney Channel’s "Descendants" film trilogy was developed for live performance by Music Theatre International (MTI) and released as a licensable property beginning in 2020.
Cast
- Evie: Emma Ramirez
- Mal: Suvanee Wood
- Jay: Kurt DeChristopher
- Carlos: Dylan Alvarez
- Maleficent: Alanys Reyes
- Grimhilde: Rinoa Drake
- Jafar/King Beast: Walker Schmidt
- Cruella de Vil/Belle: Evelyn Russell
- Ben: Chase Lawton
- Fairy Godmother: Zoey Alvarez
- Jane: Olivia Hicks
- Chad: Bradley McJury
- Audrey: Olivia Shaw
- Doug: Gabriel Chavez
- Maurice: Victor McJury
- Coach: Evelyn Boyd
- Royal Page/Guard: Hazel Russell
- Snow White: Elliott Nieves
- Ensemble: Ariel Nunez, Jessica Sanchez
Creative team
- Director: Amber Angeloro
- Music Director: Dana Alvarez
- Choreographer: Sami Doherty
- Asst. Choreographer: Athena Rose Belis
- Stage Manager: Athena Rose Belis
Songs
- Better Together (Prelude 1) - Ben
- Rotten to the Core - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble
- Evil Like Me - Maleficent, Mal
- Be Our Guest - Chad/audition-songs/16129/evil-like-me/disneys-descendants-the-musical, Ensemble
- Good Is The New Bad (Preprise) - Fairy Godmother
- Good Is The New Bad (Part 1) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble
- Good Is The New Bad (Part 2) - Doug, Audrey, Chad, Ensemble
- Evil Like Me (Reprise 1) - Mal
- Rotten to the Core (Parents' Revenge) - Maleficent, Jafar, Grimhilde, Cruella de Vil
- Goal - Jay, Carlos, Mal, Evie, Ben, Chad, Coach, Ensemble
- Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 1) - Ensemble
- Ways to Be Wicked (Preprise) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos
- Did I Mention (Prelude) - Ben
- Did I Mention - Ben, Jay, Carlos, Evie, Ensemble
- Better Together (Prelude 2) - Ben, Mal
- Space Between - Mal, Evie
- Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 1) - Evie, Jay Carlos
- Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 2) - Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ben
- Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 2) - Ensemble
- If Only - Mal, Ben
- Ways to Be Wicked - Company
- Go the Distance (Chorale) - Ensemble
- Evil Like Me (Reprise 2) - Maleficent
- Better Together - Company
- Break This Down - Company
About Melody Lane Theatre
Melody Lane Theatre is a nonprofit organization at Melody Lane Performing Arts Center dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and community in children and young adults through high-quality musical theatre education and performance opportunities. The theater strives to create an inclusive, encouraging environment where students can grow as artists and individuals.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.