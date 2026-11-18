Sarasota Ballet’s second program of the season will be performed Nov. 20 and 21 at the Sarasota Opera House with the accompaniment of the Sarasota Orchestra.

This program includes three ballets. The first features a solitary dancer who wants to fit in with the ensemble that’s onstage with her, but never quite does.

The second, “Lyric Pieces,” showcases a set that changes along with the dancers.

The third is “Pictures at an Exhibition,” which takes its inspiration from Wassily Kandinsky’s watercolors and Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s piano suite of the same name, which has become the centerpiece of many virtuoso pianists.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet website Sarasota Ballet dancer performs Jessica Lang's choreography for 'Lyric Pieces.'

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Program Two’s repertoire includes three works that explore imagination and characterization.

Choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, “Solitaire” follows a solitary dancer who drifts between observer and participant in a series of elegant, interconnected sections. Beneath the elegance is a sense of longing, as the dancer never quite belongs with the ensemble.

In “Lyric Pieces,” choreographer Jessica Lang creates a sequence of poetic scenes that feel both playful and refined. This ballet features a set that seems to transform along with the dancers.

Rounding out the program is Alexei Ratmansky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Bursting with color and energy, this work is inspired by the vivid watercolor imagery of Wassily Kandinsky and Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s famed piano suite in 10 movements that has become a showpiece for virtuoso pianists. As New York Times critic Alastair Macaulay observed, the ballet reveals its dancers “vividly, individually, intimately.”

“Solitaire” and “Pictures at an Exhibition” are company premieres.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p2-program-two/ or telephone 941-359-0099.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet website Sarasota Ballet performs 'Lyric Pieces."

About Sarasota Ballet

The Sarasota Ballet was founded in 1987 by Jean Weidner Goldstein as a presenting organization with the goal of becoming a full resident ballet company. This dream was fully realized in 1990 with the appointment of the company’s first director, Montreal-based choreographer Eddy Toussaint, and the launch of the company’s first true season. Under Toussaint, The Sarasota Ballet repertoire would feature mostly his own choreographic work over the next few seasons.

In 1994, following a year under the leadership of Jean Weidner Goldstein as interim director, Robert de Warren, former director of ballet at Teatro alla Scala Milan and Northern Ballet, took on the mantle of artistic director. During his 13 years with the company, de Warren likewise focused on bringing his own choreographic creations to the stage.

In January 2007, The Sarasota Ballet announced the appointment of Iain Webb as director. His first season revolutionized the company and set it on a path to national and international recognition. Drawing on his career with The Royal Ballet and his close relationships with leading choreographers, Webb introduced Sarasota audiences to extraordinary works by the great masters of the 20th century.

In 2012, former Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet Principal Margaret Barbieri joined full time as assistant director, after staging numerous ballets for the company. Together, Webb and Barbieri launched the acclaimed 2014 Ashton Festival, which brought dance luminaries from around the world to Sarasota to witness 14 ballets and divertissements by Sir Frederick Ashton. During this period, the company also received invitations to perform at prestigious venues across the United States, including The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., New York City Center, and the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival.

The next evolution of The Sarasota Ballet began in 2016 with the appointment of Joseph Volpe, former general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, as executive director. Volpe strengthened the company’s economic and administrative foundations, restructuring and expanding staff, reinforcing its financial base, and growing the board of directors — bringing The Sarasota Ballet to new heights. Together with Director Iain Webb and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri, Volpe expanded the company’s national profile, leading tours to The Joyce Theater in New York City and the National Choreographic Festival in Salt Lake City.

Under the leadership of Director Iain Webb, Executive Director Joseph Volpe, and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri, The Sarasota Ballet has become one of America’s leading ballet companies. Webb and Barbieri have introduced more than 197 ballets and divertissements, including 63 world premieres and 12 American Company premieres, by many of the most important choreographers of the 20th and 21st centuries. The company has built a reputation for reviving rarely seen ballets while also commissioning new works, including premieres by Jessica Lang, Gemma Bond, and Ashley Page. In 2023–2024, The Sarasota Ballet announced a three-year collaboration with Lang as Virginia B. Toulmin & Muriel O’Neil Artist in Residence, further affirming its role in shaping ballet’s future. Acclaimed nationally and internationally, the company embarked on its first international tour in June 2024, performing at London’s Royal Opera House for the Ashton Worldwide Festival, with additional appearances at Jacob’s Pillow, The Kennedy Center, New York City Center, and The Joyce Theater.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.