Solomon Bristow/Special to WGCU
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Florida will be getting 5.67 million eggs courtesy of a multi-state lawsuit of egg producers for coordinating benchmark manipulation and unlawfully raising egg prices. Florida's attorney general joined the commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as well as the CEO of Feeding Florida Wednesday to announce the result of the settlement that was reached that awards each of the states involved, including Florida, with cash payments as well as egg deliveries.