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Solomon Bristow/Special to WGCU

  • Robin Safley, CEO of Feeding Florida, talked about the delivery of 5.67 million Grade A eggs to food banks and pantries serving every county in the state. The eggs are Florida’s share of a nationwide settlement that returns a breakfast staple to families who felt rising prices at the checkout line. Safley joined Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, left, and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, right, to announce the settlement Wednesday.
    Agriculture
    Settlement provides Florida communities with 5.67 million eggs
    Solomon Bristow/Special to WGCU
    Florida will be getting 5.67 million eggs courtesy of a multi-state lawsuit of egg producers for coordinating benchmark manipulation and unlawfully raising egg prices. Florida's attorney general joined the commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as well as the CEO of Feeding Florida Wednesday to announce the result of the settlement that was reached that awards each of the states involved, including Florida, with cash payments as well as egg deliveries.