Remembering a day of tragedy and infamy: 9/11, 25 years later; SWFL events and memorials

Sanibel Island Big Arts is partnering with Tunnel to Towers Foundation for a presentation by Sanibel Councilman John Henshaw, former assistant secretary of labor for OSHA.

It's Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. when Henshaw shares his firsthand experience at ground zero following the attacks and reflects on the resilience, service, and lives forever changed.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. This is a free event but a ticket is required. Limit six tickets per customer — link here.

An entire generation has grown up since 9/11 that possesses no firsthand memories of that morning. To ensure that the lives lost, courage displayed and lessons learned will continue to be remembered, the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is observing the 25th anniversary of 9/11 by bringing together veterans, first responders, community leaders, and the public.

There will be an address by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel, personal stories, moments of silence, historical artifacts and a documentary film.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

Throughout the program, moments of silence will recognize the four pivotal moments of the Sept. 11 attacks: United Airlines Flight 11 striking the North Tower at 8:46 a.m.; United Airlines Flight 175 striking the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.; American Airlines Flight 77 striking the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.; and United Airlines Flight 93 crashing in Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.

A bell ceremony will honor the first responders and Americans remembered from Sept. 11, including 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority police officers, 343 FDNY firefighters and the nearly 3,000 Americans whose lives were lost. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction and the playing of "Taps" by U.S. Army veteran Todd Helt.

Fort Myers Philharmonic's inaugural concert will honor 9/11 fallen heroes and first responders: The new Fort Myers Philharmonic’s inaugural concert takes place on Friday, Sept. 11 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center. Marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the concert will feature Samuel Barber's “Adagio for Strings” and Mozart’s “Requiem” under the direction of Maestro Paul Nadler.

Candy Shiveley Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers

The Fort Myers Philharmonic will perform alongside the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, an 80-member voice ensemble, and a quartet of soloists led by Matthew Koller.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

City of Cape Coral to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony: To commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the City of Cape Coral, Cape Coral Fire Department, and Cape Coral Police Department will be hosting a remembrance ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11 in the parking lot of City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Cape Coral Fire and Police Honor Guards, a moment of silence, an invocation, poetry reading, and brief remarks by city leaders reflecting on the significance of that tragic day in our nation’s history. Following the presentation, we invite attendees to participate in a meaningful act of remembrance by staking 2,977 American flags in the lawn in front of City Hall. Each flag represents a life lost, and together, we will reaffirm our commitment to the solemn promise that “we will never forget.”

“We invite the community to join us as we remember those we lost and honor those who, with dignity and courage, made the ultimate sacrifice helping others,” said Fire Chief Mike Russell.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

*Please be aware that the parking lot in front of City Hall will be closed to cars to accommodate the ceremony from 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Parking is available at the back of the building or across Cultural Park Boulevard, and City Hall will be open during regular business hours.

Elevate Acting Studio and Arts Bonita will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks with a one-night performance and talk back on Sept. 11.

Stuyvesant High School is located three blocks from the World Trade Center. Students and faculty watched the attacks from the school’s windows, until the smoke cloud from the first tower’s collapse forced their hasty evacuation. In the months following their return to classes, English teacher and theater adviser Annie Thoms had students record their and the staff’s reactions to what they saw. She then published the monologues they wrote. At 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, Elevate Acting Studio in partnership with Arts Bonita will perform “With Their Eyes: September 11 – The View from a High School at Ground Zero” in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the national tragedy.

Community Blood Center hosts 25th anniversary 9/11 remembrance blood drive: Community Blood Center, an affiliate of Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH), will host a 25th anniversary 9/11 memorial blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Waterside Shops, at 5415 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples.

Donating blood is a meaningful way to honor the memory of those lost and recognize all who were affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001. As a special thank-you, each donor who successfully gives blood will receive a 25th Anniversary Patriot Day Memorial T-shirt and a $25 True Food Kitchen gift card, while supplies last. Individuals who are unable to attend the Sept. 11 blood drive may donate at the NCH Community Blood Center Donor Center, at 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples. The donor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Walk-ins are welcome, and donor appreciation gifts vary by location. For more information or to find additional blood drive locations, visit www.GiveBloodCBC.org or call 239-624-4120.

Blood donation is a simple act that can make a life-saving difference for patients in need. Because blood cannot be manufactured, hospitals rely entirely on volunteer donors to maintain an adequate supply for cancer patients, surgical patients, trauma victims, and individuals living with blood disorders. Community Blood Center is currently seeking donors to help address ongoing collection challenges and ensure that life-saving blood products remain available for local patients.

Healthy individuals can donate blood every 56 days. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 16 years old (if 16, with a parent present). There is no maximum age to give blood. Most medications do not prevent someone from donating blood. Donors are required to bring a valid photo ID, eat a meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating. The entire donation process takes approximately 45 minutes, while the actual blood draw typically lasts only five to seven minutes. Blood products collected by the Community Blood Center stay within the community, helping meet the needs of local patients and families.

City of North Port to host Patriot Day Ceremony honoring 9/11: The North Port Police Department will host its annual Patriot Day ceremony on Sept. 11 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Circle of Honor, 4970 City Hall Blvd.

NPPD, along with North Port Fire Rescue and City of North Port staff, invite the community to join them as they come together to remember and honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony is a time for the community to pause, reflect and honor the lives lost and the courage and sacrifice of those who responded that day.

"Twenty-five years later, the events of Sept. 11 still shape who we are as a nation and as a community," City Manager Jerome Fletcher said. "This ceremony gives us the chance to stand together, honor the lives lost and recognize the courage of the first responders who ran toward danger to save others.”

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and take part in this solemn tribute.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org 'Sprinkles: Decoded' is an award-winning interactive film and media literacy program that explores alternative media, conspiracy theories and the rise of extremist violence.

Alliance for the Arts to commemorate 9/11 with interactive film that examines alternative media, conspiracy theories and fake news: Sprinkles Decoded is an award-winning interactive film and media literacy program that examines alternative media, conspiracy theories, and the rise of extremist violence. By reimagining a real-life event taking place in a donut shop, the film looks at misinformation, fake news, and how we can create a healthier community through open conversation and a better understanding of the ways new media has rewired the way society communicates. Following the screening, filmmaker Andrew Korzenik will lead a panel discussion that includes sharing a toolkit for navigating these new challenges. The event takes place at the Alliance for the Arts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

9/11 Field of Flags expands across Southwest Florida: 92.5 FOX News will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by expanding its annual Field of Flags tribute to three Southwest Florida locations. Volunteers will plant 2,977 American flags Sept. 7 at Bernice Braden Park in Cape Coral, Hertz Arena in Estero and Artis—Naples. The simultaneous ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., with each flag representing a person killed in the 2001 attacks. “A lot of people planting flags this year weren’t even born yet, and that’s exactly why we do it,” station owner Jim Schwartzel said.

Sarasota County Emergency Services will join first responders and community partners throughout Sarasota County on Friday, Sept. 11, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Nathan Benderson Park Finish Tower, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel will join first responders and members of the public for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Participants may complete 17 summits of the Finish Tower, representing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers. SCFD will support the event with its honor guard, a ladder truck displaying the American flag, and a ready rescue unit.

At 10:28 a.m., SCFD will hold a moment of silence at SCFD fire stations throughout Sarasota County.

On-duty crews who are in quarters will gather on the front ramps of their stations for a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m., marking the time the second World Trade Center tower fell.

From 5 to 6:15 p.m. there will be a 9/11 25-year commemoration at Patriot Plaza, Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72

Sarasota County Emergency Services will join fire and law enforcement agencies, municipal and county leaders, veterans, clergy, and other guests for the countywide remembrance ceremony.

Congressman Greg Steube, local public safety leaders, and elected officials are among those expected to attend.

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