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Something new is blooming in the Caladium Capital

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
Caladium plants, Beautiful colorful leaves
Caladium plants, Beautiful colorful leaves

Lake Placid Florida is known as the Caladium Capital of the World, drawing tens of thousands of people to this town of just over 2,000 for the annual Caladium Festival.

The Caladium Festival's success each July for the past 35 years is why many in Highlands County are coming together to kick off the first-ever Garden Week.

Garden week spans beyond Lake Placid celebrating the colorful tropical perennial and so much more. Officials promise the six-day event will appeal to even the non-gardener.

There will be more than 40 events and experiences celebrating gardens, nature, agritourism and outdoor living across Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid.

Garden Week runs September 8 through the 13.

Here is a sampling of what one can expect with the 1st annual Garden Week in Highlands County:

Garden and Nursery Experiences

Nature & Outdoor Activities

  • Sammy’s Storybook Trail Grand Opening – Sept. 8 • Sebring
    Discover a new family-friendly trail where stories, Florida wetlands, wildlife, and conservation come together.
  • Native Plant Discovery Hike – Sept. 9 • Sebring
    Hike Highlands Hammock with a ranger and discover native plants, historic botanical specimens, and the challenges posed by invasive species.
  • Avon Park Garden Stroll – Sept. 9 • Avon Park
    Stroll Historic Downtown Avon Park with a local guide while discovering its trees, flowers, landscaping, and gardening history.
  • Buck Island Ranch Swamp Buggy Tour – Sept. 10 • Lake Placid
    Ride across a 10,500-acre working cattle ranch and see how agriculture, wildlife, science, and conservation thrive side by side.
  • Birding with a Ranger – Sept. 11 • Sebring
    Look and listen for native and migratory birds during a ranger-led experience at Highlands Hammock State Park.
  • Tram Tour at Highlands Hammock State Park – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
    Ride an open-air tram beneath ancient oaks and through cypress swamps while searching for wildlife and discovering the park’s unique ecosystems.
  • Twilight Nature Walk – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
    Wander scenic golf course paths at your own pace among majestic oaks, native plants, water features, and Florida wildlife.
  • Discover the Story of Highlands Hammock – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
    Step into the park’s past at the CCC Museum, then browse nature-inspired gifts and keepsakes at the Hammock Inn Store.
  • Explore & Grow: An Airboat & Succulent Adventure – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
    Glide through Arbuckle Creek and Lake Istokpoga in search of native wildlife, then create a potted succulent to take home.
  • Beyond the Garden Airboat Tour – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
    Cruise Lake Istokpoga by shaded airboat while searching for alligators, birds, turtles, native plants, and classic Florida scenery.

Wellness Workshops & Creative Experiences

  • Garden Week Photo Spot – Sept. 7–11 • Sebring
    Snap a colorful Garden Week photo outside the historic Circle Theatre while exploring Downtown Sebring and Circle Park.
  • A Touch of Garden Magic – Sept. 9 • Sebring
    Create a whimsical garden-inspired fairy wand during this hands-on ArtLab27 workshop for all ages.
  • Downtown Sebring ArtWalk: Nature in Bloom – Sept. 10 • Sebring
    Explore art, shops, murals, dining, and more throughout charming Downtown Sebring during this self-guided evening experience.
  • HGTV Home Town Takeover Tour of Downtown Sebring – Sept. 10 • Sebring
    Walk through Downtown Sebring and discover the transformations, stories, and landmarks featured on HGTV’s Home Town Takeover.
  • Painted Pots & Petals – Sept. 11 • Sebring
    Paint a terracotta planter, choose seasonal flower seeds, and create a colorful keepsake designed to keep blooming after Garden Week.
  • Paint, Eat & Sip: A Garden Week Evening of Creativity – Sept. 11 • Sebring
    Paint a garden-inspired masterpiece while enjoying food and refreshments during a relaxed creative evening at Chicanes.
  • Get Curious! Discover Your Own Backyard – Sept. 12 • Sebring
    Use microscopes, magnifiers, and hands-on activities to uncover the fascinating plants, insects, and tiny wonders hiding in your own backyard.
  • Bloomin’ Spoon Art – Sept. 12 • Sebring
    Turn an unexpected everyday material into a colorful floral keepsake during this playful, hands-on art workshop.
  • Bloom & Brush with Bouquets by Yoana – Sept. 12 • Lake Placid
    Design your own fresh floral bouquet with expert guidance while enjoying an individual charcuterie board at Owl & Otter Espresso Co.
  • Plant Bingo – Sept. 13 • Sebring
    Put your luck and your green thumb to the test with an afternoon of bingo, plant prizes, and Garden Week fun.
  • Create & Cultivate at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
    Explore artist demonstrations, hands-on classes, locally made art, and one-of-a-kind handcrafted finds throughout Garden Week.
  • Bloom Bar & Hydro Plant Workshop – Sept. 8–12 • Sebring
    Build a custom bouquet throughout the week or stop in Friday or Saturday to create your own hydro plant arrangement.
  • The Creative Collective Art Café Soft Opening – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
    Create at your own pace with painting, journaling, mixed media, and more while exploring this new art café and boutique.
  • Bloom Into Your Dream Home – Sept. 8–12 • Sebring
    Explore nature-inspired interiors, create a botanical mood board, and gather fresh ideas for bringing the outdoors into your home.

For address and details about the tours, workshops and activities go to Visit Sebring.com.

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Agriculture Highlands CountyWGCU NewsFlowersAgriculture
Eileen Kelley
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