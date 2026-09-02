Something new is blooming in the Caladium Capital
Lake Placid Florida is known as the Caladium Capital of the World, drawing tens of thousands of people to this town of just over 2,000 for the annual Caladium Festival.
The Caladium Festival's success each July for the past 35 years is why many in Highlands County are coming together to kick off the first-ever Garden Week.
Garden week spans beyond Lake Placid celebrating the colorful tropical perennial and so much more. Officials promise the six-day event will appeal to even the non-gardener.
There will be more than 40 events and experiences celebrating gardens, nature, agritourism and outdoor living across Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid.
Garden Week runs September 8 through the 13.
Here is a sampling of what one can expect with the 1st annual Garden Week in Highlands County:
Garden and Nursery Experiences
- Grow Your Own: Vegetable Gardening Talk & Nursery Tour – Sept. 10 • Sebring
Learn Florida vegetable gardening tips from a UF/IFAS expert, then explore 40+ acres of nursery grounds at your own pace.
- Classic Caladiums Open House – Sept. 11–12 • Avon Park
Explore colorful display gardens, tour the fields, shop plants and bulbs, and discover how Florida’s famous caladiums are grown.
- Healthy Gardens, Healthy Habitat: A Natural Garden Workshop – Sept. 12 • Avon Park
Get hands-on with native wildflowers, invasive plant removal, and practical techniques for creating a healthier Florida landscape.
- Nursery Stroll & Community Blood Drive – Sept. 12 • Sebring
Stroll the beautiful grounds of Robbins Nursery North, browse end-of-season plant specials, and give back during an onsite blood drive.
- Grow Community Teaching Garden Tour – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
Explore an educational community garden and discover edible plants, sustainable growing techniques, and what’s blooming this season.
- Garden Walk and Talk at Inn On The Lakes – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
Take a guided morning stroll through lush tropical landscaping while learning how the property’s gardening team keeps it thriving year-round.
- Guided Journal Plaza Garden Tour – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
Tour the beautifully landscaped Journal Plaza gardens and discover seasonal blooms, thoughtful design, and inspiration for your own garden.
Nature & Outdoor Activities
- Sammy’s Storybook Trail Grand Opening – Sept. 8 • Sebring
Discover a new family-friendly trail where stories, Florida wetlands, wildlife, and conservation come together.
- Native Plant Discovery Hike – Sept. 9 • Sebring
Hike Highlands Hammock with a ranger and discover native plants, historic botanical specimens, and the challenges posed by invasive species.
- Avon Park Garden Stroll – Sept. 9 • Avon Park
Stroll Historic Downtown Avon Park with a local guide while discovering its trees, flowers, landscaping, and gardening history.
- Buck Island Ranch Swamp Buggy Tour – Sept. 10 • Lake Placid
Ride across a 10,500-acre working cattle ranch and see how agriculture, wildlife, science, and conservation thrive side by side.
- Birding with a Ranger – Sept. 11 • Sebring
Look and listen for native and migratory birds during a ranger-led experience at Highlands Hammock State Park.
- Tram Tour at Highlands Hammock State Park – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
Ride an open-air tram beneath ancient oaks and through cypress swamps while searching for wildlife and discovering the park’s unique ecosystems.
- Twilight Nature Walk – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
Wander scenic golf course paths at your own pace among majestic oaks, native plants, water features, and Florida wildlife.
- Discover the Story of Highlands Hammock – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
Step into the park’s past at the CCC Museum, then browse nature-inspired gifts and keepsakes at the Hammock Inn Store.
- Explore & Grow: An Airboat & Succulent Adventure – Sept. 8–13 • Sebring
Glide through Arbuckle Creek and Lake Istokpoga in search of native wildlife, then create a potted succulent to take home.
- Beyond the Garden Airboat Tour – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
Cruise Lake Istokpoga by shaded airboat while searching for alligators, birds, turtles, native plants, and classic Florida scenery.
Wellness Workshops & Creative Experiences
- Garden Week Photo Spot – Sept. 7–11 • Sebring
Snap a colorful Garden Week photo outside the historic Circle Theatre while exploring Downtown Sebring and Circle Park.
- A Touch of Garden Magic – Sept. 9 • Sebring
Create a whimsical garden-inspired fairy wand during this hands-on ArtLab27 workshop for all ages.
- Downtown Sebring ArtWalk: Nature in Bloom – Sept. 10 • Sebring
Explore art, shops, murals, dining, and more throughout charming Downtown Sebring during this self-guided evening experience.
- HGTV Home Town Takeover Tour of Downtown Sebring – Sept. 10 • Sebring
Walk through Downtown Sebring and discover the transformations, stories, and landmarks featured on HGTV’s Home Town Takeover.
- Painted Pots & Petals – Sept. 11 • Sebring
Paint a terracotta planter, choose seasonal flower seeds, and create a colorful keepsake designed to keep blooming after Garden Week.
- Paint, Eat & Sip: A Garden Week Evening of Creativity – Sept. 11 • Sebring
Paint a garden-inspired masterpiece while enjoying food and refreshments during a relaxed creative evening at Chicanes.
- Get Curious! Discover Your Own Backyard – Sept. 12 • Sebring
Use microscopes, magnifiers, and hands-on activities to uncover the fascinating plants, insects, and tiny wonders hiding in your own backyard.
- Bloomin’ Spoon Art – Sept. 12 • Sebring
Turn an unexpected everyday material into a colorful floral keepsake during this playful, hands-on art workshop.
- Bloom & Brush with Bouquets by Yoana – Sept. 12 • Lake Placid
Design your own fresh floral bouquet with expert guidance while enjoying an individual charcuterie board at Owl & Otter Espresso Co.
- Plant Bingo – Sept. 13 • Sebring
Put your luck and your green thumb to the test with an afternoon of bingo, plant prizes, and Garden Week fun.
- Create & Cultivate at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
Explore artist demonstrations, hands-on classes, locally made art, and one-of-a-kind handcrafted finds throughout Garden Week.
- Bloom Bar & Hydro Plant Workshop – Sept. 8–12 • Sebring
Build a custom bouquet throughout the week or stop in Friday or Saturday to create your own hydro plant arrangement.
- The Creative Collective Art Café Soft Opening – Sept. 8–13 • Lake Placid
Create at your own pace with painting, journaling, mixed media, and more while exploring this new art café and boutique.
- Bloom Into Your Dream Home – Sept. 8–12 • Sebring
Explore nature-inspired interiors, create a botanical mood board, and gather fresh ideas for bringing the outdoors into your home.
For address and details about the tours, workshops and activities go to Visit Sebring.com.
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