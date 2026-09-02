Settlement provides Florida communities with 5.67 million eggs

Florida will be getting 5.67 million eggs courtesy of a multi-state lawsuit of egg producers for coordinating benchmark manipulation and unlawfully raising egg prices.

Florida's attorney general joined the commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as well as the CEO of Feeding Florida Wednesday to announce the result of the settlement that was reached that awards each of the states involved, including Florida, with cash payments as well as egg deliveries.

"We will have those 5.6 million eggs deployed to the people that need it," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "Families, foster families, kids out there; we want to make sure continue to have a staple, high protein meal that leads to a healthy life."

The deliveries work through Feeding Florida, the statewide association of Florida food banks. They unite nine Feeding America food banks that work with a total of 2500 community agencies. The deliveries began at the end of July with the last one occurring on Sept. 2.

"One of the things that I think makes Feeding Florida so effective is our longstanding partnership with state agencies and organizations across the state," said CEO of Feeding Florida, Robin Safley.

Feeding Florida runs the Farmers Feeding Florida program. This program purchases surplus commodities such fresh produce, dairy, beef, peanut butter, eggs that would otherwise go to waste at a discounted price. The FDACS administers the programs funding.

“This year, we received $35 million from the legislature to put this product out, so we’re hopeful for at least 80 million pounds of food,” said FDACS Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

The state has seen a drastic decline in the number of foster homes opened. According to the Florida Department of Children and Familied, the total number of licensed foster homes dropped from 7431 in July 2024, to 6239 in July 2026.

“Families tell us that the one challenge that keeps them from saying yes to kids is affordability,” said board officer for West Florida Foster Care Services Alicia McMillan. “So, we responded by opening an extensive free-to-shop food pantry.”

McMillan says that eggs are a popular item in these pantries, so when Feeding Tampa Bay delivered 900 dozen eggs, the impact was huge.

“Every family that came through was able to fully stock their fridge,” said McMillan. “…These families were so incredibly excited; they were so thankful and we’re grateful.”

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