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Gulf Coast Cooling opens Protect Your Home sweepstakes, offers free plumbing for a year, new AC unit, more

WGCU
Published September 2, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
With heat indices breaking 110 degrees across South Florida, more residents are taking the cue to beat the heat and stay inside. Bianca Soriano, spokesperson for Florida Power & Light, says that this increased demand for cool air leads to harder-working air conditioning units – and ultimately, higher prices.
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Heating, ventilation and air conditioning company Gulf Shore Cooling is offering free services through their Protect Your Home sweepstakes. Prizes include free plumbing for a year, a new AC unit, a new electric or gas water heater and more.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning company Gulf Shore Cooling is offering free services through their Protect Your Home sweepstakes. Prizes include free plumbing for a year, a new AC unit, a new electric or gas water heater and more.

General Manager Jim Britton says it’s a way to help people who may not be able to afford cooling services, especially in the summer heat.

"We have an opportunity to step up and help meet that need," Britton said. "It's more challenging than you would think to find someone to sort of just bless with an air conditioning system."

Customers and non-customers in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties are eligible for the sweepstakes. Use this link to enter once daily until it ends on Sept. 16: https://heraldtribune.gannettcontests.com/Gulf-Shore-Cooling-Protect-Your-Home/

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