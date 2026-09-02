Gulf Coast Cooling opens Protect Your Home sweepstakes, offers free plumbing for a year, new AC unit, more

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning company Gulf Shore Cooling is offering free services through their Protect Your Home sweepstakes. Prizes include free plumbing for a year, a new AC unit, a new electric or gas water heater and more.

General Manager Jim Britton says it’s a way to help people who may not be able to afford cooling services, especially in the summer heat.

"We have an opportunity to step up and help meet that need," Britton said. "It's more challenging than you would think to find someone to sort of just bless with an air conditioning system."

Customers and non-customers in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties are eligible for the sweepstakes. Use this link to enter once daily until it ends on Sept. 16: https://heraldtribune.gannettcontests.com/Gulf-Shore-Cooling-Protect-Your-Home/

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