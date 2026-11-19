The 20th Annual FGCU Empty Bowls Soup Lunch Fundraiser will be held in the Arts Complex Courtyard at Florida Gulf Coast University Friday, Nov. 20, at 11:30 a.m.

The community soup lunch and handmade ceramic bowl sale features works crafted by students, alumni, and local potters. Buy a bowl and then choose from a variety of freshly made soups.

All proceeds support the food pantry at Interfaith Charities of South Lee to help fight local food insecurity.

Free parking is available in Parking Garage 2. Patrons must register their vehicles on the day of the event via the text-to-park option (text FGCUV to 25023). https://www.fgcu.edu/parkingservices/files/fgcutexttoparkguidefgcuv.pdf

For more information and updates, visit the FGCU Art Special Events page or follow FGCU Empty Bowls on Facebook.

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