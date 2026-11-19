Lee Health System confirms it has bought just over nine acres of land, in a fast-growing part of Lee County.

The private hospital company says it bought the land at Creekside Marketplace, near state road 82 and Daniels Parkway.

Lee Health says it will use the space for outpatient services, although exact details and timing of construction still are being developed.

Lee Health paid just under five-million dollars for the land, according to records filed with the clerk of courts.

The company says outpatient services at Creekside will be in a good location to address health care needs in Lehigh Acres and the eastern parts of Lee County.

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