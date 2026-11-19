The State of Florida has agreed to purchase the development rights to more than 23,000 acres of wildlife habitat and wetlands inside the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Taxpayers will be receiving the development rights for the three ranches spanning four counties in Southwest Florida.

Spanish Trails ranch in DeSoto and Charlotte counties, the Hill Grade Tract in Hendry County, and the V-C Hollingsworth Horse Creek-Pine Level Ranch in DeSoto and Hardee counties have a combined sales price of just over $113 million dollars.

For that, taxpayers will receive not ownership of the property but the development rights, in perpetuity. No new buildings, roads, or billboards. The land stays wild, wooded, or farmed.

The Horse Creek property also lies within the Peace River watershed.

The money is coming from Florida's Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

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