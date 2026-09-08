Supplements for dogs recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination

A supplement for dogs available online is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Fi, of New York, N.Y., is recalling Fi Calming supplement and Fi 8-in-1 Formula supplement for dogs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella due to an ingredient supplied to Fi’s manufacturer.

The manufacturer has suspended production while it investigates. Fi is notifying all affected customers out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed directly to consumers and through online retailers Amazon and Chewy.com.

Salmonella can affect the animals eating the product, and there is a potential risk to humans from handling contaminated products or from animal waste after the animals have ingested the product. This risk is greater if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having had contact with the products, surfaces exposed to these products, or animal waste.

Recalled products can be identified as above.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in additional ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your animal has consumed any of the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above product lots should discontinue use of the product, make sure the container is tightly sealed, and dispose of it in the trash. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 1-888-434-3647 7 days a week, 10am–8pm ET or by emailing the Fi support team at support@tryfi.com.

Adverse events or quality problems may be reported to FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine Adverse Event Reporting program by completing an online Form FDA 1932a available at www.fda.gov/reportanimalae.

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