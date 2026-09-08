State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will host two 9/11 ceremonies on Sept. 11

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will host two 9/11 memorial ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 11.

The events will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at SCF Venice at the southeast parking lot flagpoles and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at SCF Bradenton at the south entrance flagpole. SCF Bradenton’s ceremony will include remarks from guest speaker John “Captain” Phillips, a retired U.S. Coast Guard chief warrant officer 4 with more than 31 years of distinguished service.

MORE INFORMATION:

SCF’s Venice campus is located at 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.

SCF’s Bradenton campus is at 5840 26th St. W. and the south entrance flagpole can be found at 60th Ave. W. near the Carol F. Probstfeld Library & Learning Center, Building 3.

SCF’s Veteran Services Office and Student Veterans of America Club will present the events.

Watch the live broadcast of the SCF Bradenton ceremony on the SCF YouTube page.

About State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is the region's first and largest public higher education institution, serving Manatee and Sarasota counties since 1957. SCF provides affordable, high-quality education through associate and bachelor's degrees, workforce certificates and online programs that prepare students for career success and university transfer. With campuses in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Venice, SCF serves more than 64,000 alumni while supporting the educational and workforce needs of the region. Learn more at SCF.edu.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.