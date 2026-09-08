Temporary single-lane closures due to upcoming tech upgrade work at Lee County toll plazas

Motorists who drive the Sanibel Causeway, Cape Coral Bridge or Midpoint Bridge are being reminded to use caution in the coming weeks as workers at toll plazas sited along the three spans conduct necessary technological equipment upgrades.

The project work means temporary single-lane closures will occur where vehicles pass the toll facilities.

Motorists will see digital message boards, orange traffic drums and additional signs alerting them to slow down and drive cautiously on the days during which work will be occurring.

Due to the technical nature of the work and lane configurations, it cannot be done at night at the Cape and Midpoint toll plazas. These temporary changes are part of an upgrade that will provide improved toll plaza technology.

Work is currently ongoing at the Sanibel Causeway. Beginning Sept. 14, motorists will see workers at the Midpoint Bridge. Work will continue throughout the month and into October.

Efforts will be made to mitigate traffic impacts. For example, when a lane is temporarily closed, other lanes that are typically inactive may be opened to help keep traffic moving.

Motorists are advised to:

Follow all posted signs and directions.

Slow down and use extra caution in the work zone.

Be prepared for changing lane patterns.

Allow a little extra time for each trip.

The county is working with its contractor to expedite all work for completion prior to Southwest Florida’s prime traffic season.

To keep up with this project and other DOT work, check the weekly Roadwatch Update that posts every Thursday at www.leegov.com/dot/roadwatchupdate.

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