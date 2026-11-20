Melody Lane Theatre's production of Disney's 'Descendants' features exceptional singing
In addition to inspired choreography and big flashy dance numbers, Melody Lane Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Descendants” features exceptional singing.
Melody Lane in Cape Coral is known throughout Southwest Florida for producing accomplished dancers. While its production of Disney’s “Descendants the Musical” features inspired choreography and big, flashy dance numbers, the show is also characterized by surprisingly strong vocal performances, particularly by Suvanee Wood and Olivia Shaw.
Wood plays Mal, a young woman who finds herself at a crossroad.
“She's the daughter of Maleficent, and she's faced with this question,” said Wood. “Does she follow in her mother's footsteps and continue leading this bad life and take over Auradon? Or does she find something new and become good?”
She doesn’t face this dilemma alone.
Her bestie, Evie, has to make the very same choice, but they appear poised to go in separate directions … as they voice in their duet “Space Between”
And you can find me in the space between
Where two worlds come to meet
I'll never be out of reach'
Cause you're a part of me
So you can find me in the space between
You'll never be alone
No matter where you go
We can meet in the space between
There are no words left to say
We know you've got to find your place
But this is not the end (no)
You're part of who I am
Even if we're worlds apart
You're still in my heart
It will always be
You and me, yeah!
“It's a very sweet moment that I have with my friend, Emma Ramirez. She's Evie,” Wood said. “We've known each other for years, actually. It's just really beautiful that I get to sing that with her.”
Olivia Shaw plays Audrey.
“She’s kind of a mean girl queen bee and she wants to have control over Auradon by being a princess.”
Shaw’s favorite number in the show is “Ways to Be Wicked.”
“Audrey is leading all the Auradonians to push back against the four Evils coming into Auradon,” Shaw explained. “She’s trying to get them out because she thinks they’re threatening them and they don’t belong there. So, it’s their big riot.”
Performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.
MORE INFORMATION:
“Descendants the Musical” is a one-act stage adaptation of the Disney Descendants film trilogy. Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have been stripped of their powers and banished to the Isle of the Lost. But their children have been invited to attend Auradon Prep by the son of King Beast and Belle. Little does he know that they’ve been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and restoring their parents to power.
Developed for live performance by Music Theatre International and featuring the characters and hit songs from the films, “Descendants the Musical” will appeal to adults and children alike.
Production history
Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies and with book and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and music by Matthew Tishler, “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” features the hit songs from the films.
Descendantswas developed for live performance by Music Theatre International (MTI) and released as a licensable property beginning in 2020.
Cast
Evie: Emma Ramirez
Mal: Suvanee Wood
Jay: Kurt DeChristopher
Carlos: Dylan Alvarez
Maleficent: Alanys Reyes
Grimhilde: Rinoa Drake
Jafar/King Beast: Walker Schmidt
Cruella de Vil/Belle: Evelyn Russell
Ben: Chase Lawton
Fairy Godmother: Zoey Alvarez
Jane: Olivia Hicks
Chad: Bradley McJury
Audrey: Olivia Shaw
Doug: Gabriel Chavez
Maurice: Victor McJury
Coach: Evelyn Boyd
Royal Page/Guard: Hazel Russell
Snow White: Elliott Nieves
Ensemble: Ariel Nunez, Jessica Sanchez
Creative team
Director: Amber Angeloro
Music Director: Dana Alvarez
Choreographer: Sami Doherty
Asst. Choreog’r: Athena Rose Belis
Stage Manager: Athena Rose Belis
Songs
“Descendants” delivers several standout musical numbers, beginning with “Rotten to the Core,” which establishes the rebellious spirit of the story not only on the part of the Evils – Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – but also King Beast and Queen Belle’s headstrong son, Ben, and his erstwhile girlfriend, Audrey, the daughter of Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip.
The mother-daughter duet “Evil Like Me” is both playful and powerful, allowing Alanys Reyes and Suvanee Wood to command the audience’s undivided attention while laying the emotional groundwork for Mal’s journey.
Sami Doherty and Athena Rose Belis’ choreography in “Goal” and “Did I Mention” empower the ensemble to amp up the energy and draw in the audience, while numbers like “Space Between” provide emotional connection – not only between the cast and the audience, but also between Wood and Emma Ramirez, who are real-life theater besties.
The finale, “Break This Down,” wraps up everything together beautifully, reinforcing the show’s message about choice, identity, and growth.
The show includes:
- Better Together (Prelude 1) - Ben
- Rotten to the Core - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble
- Evil Like Me - Maleficent, Mal
- Be Our Guest - Chad/audition-songs/16129/evil-like-me/disneys-descendants-the-musical, Ensemble
- Good Is The New Bad (Preprise) - Fairy Godmother
- Good Is The New Bad (Part 1) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble
- Good Is The New Bad (Part 2) - Doug, Audrey, Chad, Ensemble
- Evil Like Me (Reprise 1) - Mal
- Rotten to the Core (Parents' Revenge) - Maleficent, Jafar, Grimhilde, Cruella de Vil
- Goal - Jay, Carlos, Mal, Evie, Ben, Chad, Coach, Ensemble
- Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 1) - Ensemble
- Ways to Be Wicked (Preprise) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos
- Did I Mention (Prelude) - Ben
- Did I Mention - Ben, Jay, Carlos, Evie, Ensemble
- Better Together (Prelude 2) - Ben, Mal
- Space Between - Mal, Evie
- Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 1) - Evie, Jay Carlos
- Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 2) - Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ben
- Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 2) - Ensemble
- If Only - Mal, Ben
- Ways to Be Wicked - Company
- Go the Distance (Chorale) - Ensemble
- Evil Like Me (Reprise 2) - Maleficent
- Better Together - Company
- Break This Down - Company
About Melody Lane Theatre
Melody Lane Theatre is a non-profit organization at Melody Lane Performing Arts Center dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and community in children and young adults through high-quality musical theatre education and performance opportunities. It believes the arts are for everyone, and we strive to create an inclusive, encouraging environment where students can grow as artists and individuals.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.