In addition to inspired choreography and big flashy dance numbers, Melody Lane Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Descendants” features exceptional singing.

Melody Lane in Cape Coral is known throughout Southwest Florida for producing accomplished dancers. While its production of Disney’s “Descendants the Musical” features inspired choreography and big, flashy dance numbers, the show is also characterized by surprisingly strong vocal performances, particularly by Suvanee Wood and Olivia Shaw.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Suvanee Wood plays Maleficent's daughter Mal.

Wood plays Mal, a young woman who finds herself at a crossroad.

“She's the daughter of Maleficent, and she's faced with this question,” said Wood. “Does she follow in her mother's footsteps and continue leading this bad life and take over Auradon? Or does she find something new and become good?”

She doesn’t face this dilemma alone.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Real-life theater besties Emma Ramirez and Suvanee Wood play 'Descendants' besties Evie and Mal.

Her bestie, Evie, has to make the very same choice, but they appear poised to go in separate directions … as they voice in their duet “Space Between”

And you can find me in the space between

Where two worlds come to meet

I'll never be out of reach'

Cause you're a part of me

So you can find me in the space between

You'll never be alone

No matter where you go

We can meet in the space between

There are no words left to say

We know you've got to find your place

But this is not the end (no)

You're part of who I am

Even if we're worlds apart

You're still in my heart

It will always be

You and me, yeah!

“It's a very sweet moment that I have with my friend, Emma Ramirez. She's Evie,” Wood said. “We've known each other for years, actually. It's just really beautiful that I get to sing that with her.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Olivia Shaw plays Audrey, who's clearly not happy to have the Evils 'invade' Auradon.

Olivia Shaw plays Audrey.

“She’s kind of a mean girl queen bee and she wants to have control over Auradon by being a princess.”

Shaw’s favorite number in the show is “Ways to Be Wicked.”

“Audrey is leading all the Auradonians to push back against the four Evils coming into Auradon,” Shaw explained. “She’s trying to get them out because she thinks they’re threatening them and they don’t belong there. So, it’s their big riot.”

Performances are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.

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“Descendants the Musical” is a one-act stage adaptation of the Disney Descendants film trilogy. Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have been stripped of their powers and banished to the Isle of the Lost. But their children have been invited to attend Auradon Prep by the son of King Beast and Belle. Little does he know that they’ve been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and restoring their parents to power.

Developed for live performance by Music Theatre International and featuring the characters and hit songs from the films, “Descendants the Musical” will appeal to adults and children alike.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jafar, Cruella De Vil, Maleficent and Evil Queen Grimhilde dispatch their children to Auradon to steal the Good Fairy's wand so they can get their powers back.

Production history

Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies and with book and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and music by Matthew Tishler, “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” features the hit songs from the films.

Descendantswas developed for live performance by Music Theatre International (MTI) and released as a licensable property beginning in 2020.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Mal (Suvanee Wood), Evie (Emma Ramirez), Carlos (Dylan Alvarez) and Jay (Kurt DeChristoper) arrive in Auradon to steal the Fairy Godmother's wand.

Cast

Evie: Emma Ramirez

Mal: Suvanee Wood

Jay: Kurt DeChristopher

Carlos: Dylan Alvarez

Maleficent: Alanys Reyes

Grimhilde: Rinoa Drake

Jafar/King Beast: Walker Schmidt

Cruella de Vil/Belle: Evelyn Russell

Ben: Chase Lawton

Fairy Godmother: Zoey Alvarez

Jane: Olivia Hicks

Chad: Bradley McJury

Audrey: Olivia Shaw

Doug: Gabriel Chavez

Maurice: Victor McJury

Coach: Evelyn Boyd

Royal Page/Guard: Hazel Russell

Snow White: Elliott Nieves

Ensemble: Ariel Nunez, Jessica Sanchez

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Melody Lane Theatre's Sami Doherty instructs cast on choreography during 'Descendants' dress rehearsal.

Creative team

Director: Amber Angeloro

Music Director: Dana Alvarez

Choreographer: Sami Doherty

Asst. Choreog’r: Athena Rose Belis

Stage Manager: Athena Rose Belis

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jay (Kurt DeChristopher), Carlos (Dylan Alvarez), Evie (Emma Ramirez) and Mal (Suvanee Wood) discover that a force field protects the Fairy Godmother's wand.

Songs

“Descendants” delivers several standout musical numbers, beginning with “Rotten to the Core,” which establishes the rebellious spirit of the story not only on the part of the Evils – Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – but also King Beast and Queen Belle’s headstrong son, Ben, and his erstwhile girlfriend, Audrey, the daughter of Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip.

The mother-daughter duet “Evil Like Me” is both playful and powerful, allowing Alanys Reyes and Suvanee Wood to command the audience’s undivided attention while laying the emotional groundwork for Mal’s journey.

Sami Doherty and Athena Rose Belis’ choreography in “Goal” and “Did I Mention” empower the ensemble to amp up the energy and draw in the audience, while numbers like “Space Between” provide emotional connection – not only between the cast and the audience, but also between Wood and Emma Ramirez, who are real-life theater besties.

The finale, “Break This Down,” wraps up everything together beautifully, reinforcing the show’s message about choice, identity, and growth.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Love potion no. 9?

The show includes:



Better Together (Prelude 1) - Ben

Rotten to the Core - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble

Evil Like Me - Maleficent, Mal

Be Our Guest - Chad/audition-songs/16129/evil-like-me/disneys-descendants-the-musical, Ensemble

Good Is The New Bad (Preprise) - Fairy Godmother

Good Is The New Bad (Part 1) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ensemble

Good Is The New Bad (Part 2) - Doug, Audrey, Chad, Ensemble

Evil Like Me (Reprise 1) - Mal

Rotten to the Core (Parents' Revenge) - Maleficent, Jafar, Grimhilde, Cruella de Vil

Goal - Jay, Carlos, Mal, Evie, Ben, Chad, Coach, Ensemble

Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 1) - Ensemble

Ways to Be Wicked (Preprise) - Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos

Did I Mention (Prelude) - Ben

Did I Mention - Ben, Jay, Carlos, Evie, Ensemble

Better Together (Prelude 2) - Ben, Mal

Space Between - Mal, Evie

Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 1) - Evie, Jay Carlos

Chillin' Like a Villain (Part 2) - Evie, Jay, Carlos, Ben

Good Is The New Bad (Reprise 2) - Ensemble

If Only - Mal, Ben

Ways to Be Wicked - Company

Go the Distance (Chorale) - Ensemble

Evil Like Me (Reprise 2) - Maleficent

Better Together - Company

Break This Down - Company

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Olivia Shaw is Audrey in Melody Lane Theatre's production of 'Descendants the Musical.'

About Melody Lane Theatre

Melody Lane Theatre is a non-profit organization at Melody Lane Performing Arts Center dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and community in children and young adults through high-quality musical theatre education and performance opportunities. It believes the arts are for everyone, and we strive to create an inclusive, encouraging environment where students can grow as artists and individuals.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.