The PanAmerican Health Organization announced last week that the United States has lost its measles elimination status, due to ongoing transmission of the virus for more than 12 months.

Matthew Ferrari is an epidemiologist at Penn State University. He explains how measles has existed in the US in recent years.

"In the past we have always had some measles outbreaks every year, but they are usually sporadic, and caused by external cases coming into the U.S., maybe doing a little bit of transmission, and either fading out on their own or being shut down by outbreak response," said Dr. Ferrari.

He goes on to describe what happened to have the US lose its measles elimination status.

"For this 12-month period, we've had one continuous chain of transmission. And they also reviewed the genomic information—the code that's in the RNA of this virus—that says that in fact these were not separate events, and they're all continuous and related," he said.

The US can regain its status by halting domestic transmission of the virus for at least 12 months and improving vaccine compliance.

According to Ferrari and other experts, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

