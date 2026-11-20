A toddler drowning, a suicidal teen plucked from the side of a building and a woman horribly burned in a vehicle crash lived through their traumas because a first responder — not always on duty — was there.

Firefighters, EMTs or police officers can be called upon to exhibit courage and bravery while trying to save a life.

A number of local first responders were lauded this week for doing just that.

Five Collier County first responders were honored Wednesday at the Greater Naples Chamber's 2026 Distinguished Public Service Awards for lifesaving efforts above and beyond their regular routines.

Brandon Catron

North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District Firefighter Brandon Catron was among those feted at the ceremony in Naples.

"It's humbling. It's an honor. Did not expect anything to come up with just on this would be just another ordinary day and just helping out a family that was in need."

Catron was off duty when he heard a neighbor's cries. That lead him to a swimming pool where a 21-month-old toddler had fallen in. He provided critical lifesaving care until emergency responders arrived and his quick actions helped save the child's life.

Catron, who has four children of his own including one the same age as the boy he helped save,

and the boy were reunited at the awards ceremony.

"It's awesome to see them again. I didn't know I would because they moved a little farther up north soon after. So the fact that they came down, I got to see him again and in a much better state than when he was in is phenomenal," he said. "I mean, just seeing them now play together was awesome."

The firefighter stressed safety and training, especially in an area where water is virtually everywhere.

I would just encourage everybody to, I mean, our son is still learning how to swim. Their son is still learning how to swim, but I think even just basic swim lessons, even when they're babies is huge.

Each of the honorees has an incredible story, including three police officers who prevented a 13-year-old boy from falling from a parking garage and an EMS professional whose quick actions helped save a critically burned woman.

One particularly touching moment will take place during the ceremony when Firefighter Brandon Catron reunites with the young boy he helped save from drowning and his family.

Also highlighted Wednesday as this year's honorees:

Corporal Marek Molcan, Officer Jacob Christenson and Officer Jake Crowther – Naples Police Department: On June 8, the three officers responded to a call involving a runaway 13-year-old boy at Coastland Center Mall. They located the boy on the ledge of a second-floor parking garage, threatening to jump. As the officers attempted to calm him, the boy began hanging from the ledge by his fingers. Just as he was losing his grip, all three officers rushed forward, grabbed his arms and pulled him to safety. The dramatic rescue was captured on the officers' body cameras.

Christenson described the incident:

"So we were dispatched on a welfare check. A young juvenile had ran away from a day camp. We were just sent to locate him. Upon arrival, we spoke to him," he said. "He ended up fleeing from us and he went to the top level of the parking garage. From that time, it turned into a suicidal crime."

The Naples officer said they tried to de-escalate the situation but things happened very quickly and the teenager didn't want to talk to them.

"As we're speaking to him, we're trying to get closer. We're trying to open a line of communication," he said. "And that failed at some point. And within probably 30 seconds, he went over the went over the edge and tried to jump and we were able to catch him and bring him back over. It was myself, Officer Jake Crowther and Corporal Merrick Moulton."



Battalion Chief Alan Drescher – Collier County EMS/Fire: Drescher responded to a devastating vehicle fire involving a 34-year-old woman who suffered second- and third-degree burns over 90% of her body. Despite the severity of her injuries, Drescher remained calm and performed critical lifesaving interventions that helped stabilize her. The woman survived and has since undergone numerous surgeries and extensive physical therapy as part of her recovery.

Drescher said that on the date of the crash, the call came in the evening, late. A medic unit that was close and should have responded to the call was busy on another call, so Drescher's unit was dispatched.

"So reading the notes, car accident, fire. The caller thought they saw somebody get out of the car, but they don't see him now," he said. "Okay, so I told my partner, I said, buckle up, this is going to be like somebody fled the scene or it's going to be bad."

Due to hoses for a fire, Drescher said they had a stretcher out and equipment and got up as far as they could get. They got the victim, a woman, into the back of the ambulance and started to examine her.

"I'm just looking at her and she was, I think it was 84, 86% of her body, it turned out to be second or third degree burns on her," Drescher said.

"Miraculously her face was not burned, but pretty much everything else on her was. So 27 years you see a lot of crazy stuff," he said. " I've never seen nothing like this and it's just I had one of my moments, which I've only had like maybe two or three in my career, where it's just like, what the heck?"

The first had burned most of the victim's clothes off her body.

"And it just kind of had that, whoa, and then it's right back to work. I'm thinking I need an IV. She's going to need some pain medication. She's going to need fluids. But she was burned so bad, her legs, her arms, everything, like where am I going to get access," he said. "And right about then, she happened to move her left arm, and right in the middle of her arm right here was like a perfect, like almost a silver dollar area that hadn't been burned. So that's where we got it."

Later, when asked if he remembered the call, Drescher thought the colleague was going to tell him the victim had died.

"And I said, it's too bad. I said, she passed. He's like, no, she's alive. I remember getting goosebumps like, what? Yeah, she's alive and she wants to come back. She wants to meet everybody," he said. "Man, that one got me. That one's... She's a hell of a woman. I honestly don't think I could have gone through what she went through. How strong she is and mentioned before about somebody up there likes me, somebody likes her too. She had a greater mission for sure."

The Distinguished Public Service Awards event was a partnership between The Greater Naples Chamber and the the Call Your 100 Club.

"And we love just taking a moment to pause and celebrate the heroes in our community," Kristina Park, president and CEO of the Greater Naples Chamber, said. " It can be a thankless job, but it is so essential for a strong community."

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