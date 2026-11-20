Riley Rutter walked into the mall office at Miromar Outlets and asked if she could put up some fliers. An employee told her to come with him, she said, and took her to the corporate office, where she was asked to tell everyone about her app idea.

"I feel like we could really do something together," Rutter said people there told her.

Rutter, 21, is currently an entrepreneurship student at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s also the founder of Styla, a new fashion app. Shoppers can photograph an item in a store and after users upload clothes from their closet, the app can test how it pairs up. It also includes a budget tracker, a calendar outfit planner and online shopping. Rutter said she also recently added a local deals feature. Users enter a ZIP code, and the app shows deals nearby.

Riley Rutter, founder of the Styla app, visits Miromar Outlets on Nov. 19, 2026.

Rutter has no computer science background and no fashion background. She said she spent about two to three months developing the app, teaching herself and using artificial intelligence tools, including Claude Code, along with online database services.

"I didn't take any course," she said.

She said hosting and the tools that run the app cost about $100 to $150 a month. But the most challenging part, she said, was getting approved by Apple. The process took about a month and a half after the app was built, she said, and Apple flags problems such as a button that doesn't work.

Styla is free to download, with a limited number of outfit uploads. Paid features cost $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Rutter said the app has almost 1,000 downloads. Her goal is 100,000. She said she hasn't done any marketing yet because she is trying to build up reviews first, so she doesn't spend money on something that "looks like a bot."

Rutter said she has always wanted to be a self-made millionaire and has tried "every little venture you can think of" since she was 18. She said she wants the financial freedom to travel and so her family never has to work again.

"No matter how much money I make from it, I want people to actually enjoy it," she said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.