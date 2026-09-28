Mezzetta brand golden Greek peperoncini recalled by company due to pest contaminant in jar

A company that makes a popular line of marinated vegetables and related products is voluntarily recalling one specific item due to pest contamination in the jar.

The Mezzetta Family Co. of California has issued a voluntary recall involving a specific lot of Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat in a 32-ounce glass jar. The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The specific geographic area affected has not been identified.

A statement by the company said: "We’re aware of a video circulating on social media showing a potential pest contaminant in a jar of Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat, 32-ounce. We have contacted the consumer and have moved quickly to investigate the situation and initiate a voluntary recall."

The company said they have received no reports of illness or injury and based on the information currently available, the recall applies to a specific product and lot identified below.

Mezzetta GOLDEN GREEK PEPERONCINI MEDIUM HEAT, 32 oz.

SKU : 10106328

: 10106328 Lot: 720106

The company statement said they have detailed production and distribution records that is allowing them to identify where the product from the recall lot was distributed.

They also used that information to have identify the customers that received product from the recalled lot and are working directly with them to isolate and remove the affected product from sale.

The company statement also requested:





If you believe you have a 32 oz. jar of Mezzetta GOLDEN GREEK PEPERONCINI MEDIUM HEAT from lot 720106, please do not consume the product and contact Mezzetta at CustomerSupport@Mezzetta.com for assistance.

Based on the information currently available, no other Mezzetta products or lots are included in this recall.

We are coordinating with the appropriate regulatory authorities and will update this page if the scope of the recall or guidance to consumers changes.

If you have a question about a Mezzetta product in your home, please contact us at CustomerSupport@Mezzetta.com.

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