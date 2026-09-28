Voter registration deadline for the 2026 General Election is October 5

Reminders are being made this week to prospective voters that the voter registration deadline for the 2026 general election is Monday, Oct. 5.

The Lee and Collier counties supervisors of elections issued missives Monday reminding voters of that fast-approaching deadline.

In Lee County, those registering to vote can submit a voter registration application online, by mail or in person at any office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections. Offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register to vote, eligible individuals will need a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Lee County voters can check their voter status or update their voter registration at lee.vote.

For information about the Nov. 3 general election, visit the Lee County Elections website or call (239) 533-8683.

In Collier County, citizens can register to vote or update their voter information at CollierVotes.gov, or may do so in person at one of the Supervisor of Elections office locations:

Main office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday): 3750 Enterprise Ave, Naples.

Satellite offices (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday): North Collier Government Services Center - 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples; Heritage Bay Government Services Center - 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples FL 34120

Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline, but are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.

For more information regarding your voter registration status, visit CollierVotes.gov or call 239-252-VOTE (8683).

If you need to contact the supervisor of elections in your county, here are numbers and websites for the WGCU listening area:

Charlotte; (941) 833-5400 , Leah Valenti, SOE@SOECharlotteCountyFl.gov

Collier: (239) 252-8683 , Melissa Blazier, Supervisor.Elections@CollierVotes.gov

DeSoto: (863) 993-4871 , Debbie Wertz, info@votedesotofl.gov

Glades: (863) 946-6005 , Aletris Farnam, vote@voteglades.gov

Hendry: (863) 675-5230 , Sherry Taylor, supervisor@hendryelections.gov , Sherry.Taylor@HendryElections.gov

Highlands: (863) 402-6655 , Karen Healy, vote@votehighlands.gov

Lee: Jenna Persons-Mulicka, supervisor of elections; 239-533-8683, elections@lee.vote.

Okeechobee: (863) 763-4014 , David May, elections@voteokeechobee.gov

Sarasota: (941) 861-8600 , Ron Turner, https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/229/Contact-the-Supervisor

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