Arts Bonita's 2026-2027 performance season notable for its depth and diversity

Arts Bonita’s 2026-2027 season is notable for its depth and diversity.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Resident artist Zach Bartholomew returns with a variety of jazz performances.

Resident artists Zach Bartholomew and Mark Sanders return with a variety of jazz and cabaret performances. Joining Hotel California, Bee Gees Now and Chicago Transit are new tribute acts Sabbath: Long Live Ozzy, The Brit Pack and Given to Fly. The theatre company brings “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “Oklahoma!” to the stage, along with a staged reading of an original new musical, “Velvet Curtain.” The Bonita Improv Group returns for a third season. And laughs abound with a host of new and returning stand-up comedy acts.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Gillian Cardec, Marketing Associate, Arts Bonita Joining Hotel California, Bee Gees Now and Chicago Transit are new tribute acts Sabbath: Long Live Ozzy, The Brit Pack and Given to Fly.

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A new season of shows kicks off at Arts Bonita in October, bringing Southwest Florida residents a lineup full of unique performances.

This will be jazz pianist Zach Bartholomew’s fourth year as a resident artist with cabaret singer Mark Sanders and accompanist partner Phil Hinton entering year three.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Parodical stand-up trio Funny Old Broads returns for another evening of humor and singing after another successful run in the Hinman Auditorium last season. Parodical stand-up trio Funny Old Broads returns for another evening of humor and singing after another successful run in the Hinman Auditorium last season.

Parodical stand-up trio Funny Old Broads returns for another evening of humor and singing after another successful run in the Hinman Auditorium last season.

Steve Solomon brings two of his one-man shows to Bonita Springs: “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, and I’m in Therapy!” and the sequel “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, and I’m Still in Therapy!”

For jazz and blues lovers, Vanessa Collier and Ronnie Baker Brooks make their return to the Arts Bonita stage. Victor Wainwright of Victor Wainwright and the Train returns as well, but this time with his band Southern Hospitality. Newer blues acts include The Boneshakers, Betty Fox and Carolyn Wonderland.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Gillian Cardec, Marketing Associate, Arts Bonita Rock music audiences will love new artists like Quinn Sullivin.

There are many options for those who enjoy rock music, whether it’s returning artists the Dreamboats and Donna the Buffalo, or new artists like Quinn Sullivin and Sam Morrow.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the box office. For more information and ticket reservations, visit artsbonita.org or telephone 239-495-8989.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Gillian Cardec, Marketing Associate, Arts Bonita For jazz and blues lovers, Ronnie Baker Brooks makes his return to the Arts Bonita stage.

About Arts Bonita

Arts Bonita is a cultural hub dedicated to enriching the lives of Southwest Florida residents through the arts. Offering a wide range of performances, educational programs, and exhibitions, Arts Bonita supports the region's cultural vitality while fostering the growth and development of local talent.

Through community outreach initiatives, the organization provides arts education to underserved populations and grants college scholarships to emerging artists. Arts Bonita’s mission is to make the arts accessible to all and to inspire creativity and connection within the community.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.