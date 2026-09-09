Imported ready-to-eat pork products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

More than 1,500 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork products are being recalled by Florida and New Jersey firms due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall has been labeled a Class 1 medium to high risk health hazard situation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS said that Prime Line Distributors, Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Ferrarini USA, Inc., of Hoboken, N.J., are the firms recalling approximately 1,513 pounds of the pork products..

The imported RTE dry-cured pork jowl (“guanciale”) products were produced in Italy on May 21, 2026, and imported into the U.S. on various dates within July 2026.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Prime Line Distributors, Inc.:

Various weight cardboard cases containing two pieces of individually vacuumed packed “PRIME LINE DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GUANCIALE PORK JOWL PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27” printed on the label.

Various weight individually vacuumed packaged “GUANCIALE PORK JOWL PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY: 05.16.27” printed on the label. The product has an additional label with “DOK GUANCIALE” on the packaging.

Imported RTE dry-cured pork jowl (“guanciale”) products have been recalled dew to possible listeria contamination. Prime Line Distributors, Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Ferrarini USA, Inc., of Hoboken, N.J., announced the recall.

Ferrarini USA, Inc.:

Various weight cardboard cases containing two pieces of individually vacuumed packed “GUANCIALE PORK JOWL PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27” printed on the label.

Various weight individually vacuumed packaged “FERRARINI GUANCIALE DRY-CURED PORK JOWL” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27” printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “IT 1937 L CE” inside the Italian mark of inspection or printed on the case label. The Prime Line Distributors, Inc., items were shipped to food service and retail locations in Florida. The Ferrarini USA, Inc. items were shipped to distributors and food service locations in California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine import reinspection testing when a product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in food service and retail refrigerators and freezers. Food service and retail locations are urged not to serve or sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.