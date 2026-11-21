The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) established a quarantine area north of Okeechobee Nov. 19 to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

Okeechobee County is urging poultry owners to check the state’s quarantine map before moving birds or poultry products.

Under the state quarantine, all poultry and poultry products require FDACS permission to move within, into or out of the designated area.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Avian influenza quarantine area

To request permission, email the FDACS Division of Animal Industry at RAD@FDACS.gov. For questions about the quarantine, call 850-410-0900. The official quarantine map and state notice are available at FDACS.gov/ai.

Dr. Ben Anderson, an assistant professor in the University of Florida’s Department of Environmental and Global Health, said H5N1 primarily affects wild migratory birds and can cause serious illness and economic losses in domestic poultry.

“Although outbreaks in poultry can have substantial impacts on affected farms and poultry owners, the risk to the general public remains low,” Anderson said.

Residents should avoid handling sick or dead birds. Backyard flock owners and commercial poultry producers should follow recommended biosecurity practices, including keeping their flocks separate from wild birds. Eggs and poultry products remain safe to eat when properly handled and thoroughly cooked.

How to report sick or dead birds:

• Wild birds. Contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or submit a report at MyFWC.com/Bird.

• Domestic poultry. Report unusual illness or unexplained deaths to FDACS at 850-410-0900 during business hours, 800-342-5869 after hours, or RAD@FDACS.gov.

Additional resources

• FDACS quarantine map and avian influenza information

https://www.fdacs.gov/ai

• FWC avian influenza information

https://myfwc.com/research/wildlife/health/avian/influenza/

• USDA APHIS avian disease information

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian

• UF/IFAS bird flu resources

https://piecenter.com/resources/birdflu/

Printed copies of this information are available at the UF/IFAS Extension Okeechobee County office, located at 458 U.S. Highway 98 North. If you have questions or concerns, call the Extension office at 863-763-6469.

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