Raw meats recalled produced without benefit of inspection -- high risk classification used

Star Meat Delivery Inc. of North Carolina is recalling approximately 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, bearing labels with a false USDA mark of inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The food is being recalled under a Class I - High or Medium Risk criteria. Such criteria means there is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

As more information becomes available, FSIS may update the product list and labels with additional items.

Any product bearing the false establishment number “EST. 1363” should be considered misbranded and unsafe to eat.

The raw pork, beef, and goat items were produced on various dates prior to September 22, 2026. The products were vacuum-sealed and packed into cardboard boxes for shipment; individual consumer packages may not bear this labeling, as retail stores may have applied their own stickers with pricing and safe handling instructions.

The products subject to recall bear false marks of inspection with establishment number “EST. 1363,” which does not have a federal grant of inspection. These items were shipped to A&D Foods, a distributor in Georgia, for further distribution to retail and restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the refrigerators or freezers of consumers, restaurants, or retailers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers and restaurants are urged not to sell or serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jennifer Joyner, Media Office Manager, Star Meat Delivery Inc. at 252-239-0610 or starmeatdelivery@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

The recalled products

The following products, distributed in bulk under the A&D Foods label, are subject to recall [view currently available labels]:

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “GOAT CUT 1-1/2" 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “GOAT BURN SKIN ON CUT 1-1/2" 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “SLICE RIBEYE 4oz 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “BEEF CHUCK THIN SLICED KBQ 4 MM 20.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “BEEF OXTAIL CUT 10.00LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “BEEF SHORT RIBS SLD 3/8" REGULAR 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “SHANKS BONE IN CUT 1.5 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK GROUND 10.00LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK CHORIZO 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK CHOP B/I 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK FEET CUT 8 PCS 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK FEET CUT 6 PCS 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK RIB PIECES PREM 1" 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK BOSTON DICED 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK BOSTON SLICE 1 INCH 20.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “Menudo Mix 30.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK BOSTON THIN SLICED 3.5MM 20.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK HOCK SLICED 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Ribs 4Bone 2" C. Cut P/Caldo

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Rib Thin Sliced

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Pork Boston Butt Sliced 4MM

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Ribs SLD 3/8" Premium C. Cut

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Feet Cut

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