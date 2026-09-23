Water line leak under Cape Coral bridge delayed by repair materials

The City of Cape Coral is aware of a months-long freshwater leak under the bridge near the intersection of Santa Barbara Blvd. and Cape Coral Parkway East caused by a corroded older metal above-ground water pipe.

“Because the pipe crosses above ground, it is exposed to sunlight, rain, humidity, and other weather conditions that can cause the material to deteriorate faster over time,” the city’s communications department said.

The city told WGCU they learned about the leak last month, while residents noticed it months before according to local reports. The city said it will be fixed within the next month and that it’s classified as a “small leak.”

“It is important to note that this is a small leak, not one releasing 300 gallons an hour,” the city’s communications department said based on a recent social media post by a resident.

Staff had to special-order repair materials to replace six valves, causing a delay.

For weeks, boaters riding past and neighbors living near the leak have reported it to the city’s 311 Call Center, according to the center.

WGCU reached out to the call center, and they said the last they heard, departments involved in the leak’s repair have been waiting weeks for the parts.

Meanwhile, residents are concerned about the leak in light of local watering restrictions and are taking to social media.

The work is expected to require temporary water-service shutdowns affecting surrounding businesses, including nearby medical facilities, and traffic flow along Cape Coral Parkway noting, “staff must carefully schedule the work to minimize disruptions in the area.”

The city said they anticipate the work will be completed within the next month and impacted businesses will be notified once details are finalized with the contractor(s).

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