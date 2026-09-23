Sewer line repair will close Old Olga Road from S.R. 80 to Cristobal Street for about a week

Lee County work crews will close Old Olga Road from State Road 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) to Cristobal Street at 8 a.m. Thursday to repair a broken sewer line.

The road is expected to reopen by Friday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. Detour signage will be in place. Access to residences and businesses along the closed section of Old Olga Road will be provided through detours on Montego Drive and Cristobal Street. No through traffic along Old Olga Road will be possible.

The detours are expected to cause traffic delays and motorists who can avoid the area are asked to do so.

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