© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sewer line repair will close Old Olga Road from S.R. 80 to Cristobal Street for about a week

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT

Lee County work crews will close Old Olga Road from State Road 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) to Cristobal Street at 8 a.m. Thursday to repair a broken sewer line.

The road is expected to reopen by Friday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. Detour signage will be in place. Access to residences and businesses along the closed section of Old Olga Road will be provided through detours on Montego Drive and Cristobal Street. No through traffic along Old Olga Road will be possible.

The detours are expected to cause traffic delays and motorists who can avoid the area are asked to do so.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsRoadsLee County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU