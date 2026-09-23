Canadian national who allegedly illegally voted in three U.S. elections in Lee County faces prison

A Fort Myers Beach woman whom the federal government alleges is a Canadian national illegally present in the U.S. and who voted illegally in three U.S. elections, is facing up to three years in federal prison if convicted on three counts of voting by alien.

According to federal case information, Christiane Vinette Young, 75, voted in three federal elections — the 2024 general election, 2022 general election, and 2022 primary election — despite knowing that she was not a citizen of the United States.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Lee County Supervisor of Elections.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin S. Winter and is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell.

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