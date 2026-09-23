League of Women Voters planning presentations for amendments, candidates on Nov. 3 ballot

The League of Women Voters of Lee County will provide a presentation on proposed Florida and Lee County amendments, followed by a meet-and-greet for Lee County candidates on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to provide information for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Both the presentation and the meet-and-greet will take place at Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson St., Fort Myers. The event is free to attend either in person or via Zoom.

The presentation will go over the three Florida amendments proposed, the four proposed amendments to the Lee County charter, and the six proposed amendments to Fort Myers Beach town charter.

The meet and greet will include candidates for Lee County commission, school board, Supervisor of Elections, as well as candidates running for Florida State Representatives 76, 77, 78, 80, Florida Senate 28, and US House of Representatives Districts 17 and 19.

LWV of Lee County is a local branch of the League of Women Voters, who oversees branches in all 50 states. LWV is a non-partisan organization that looks to increase voter participation and works to increase public understanding of political issues. The organization claims that it does not endorse or oppose candidates or parties but does have positions on issues.

LWV of Lee County is collaborating with other branches in Southwest Florida to host informational hearings regarding the upcoming election. LWV of Lee and Collier County and Hadassah of Collier/Lee will be giving a presentation on the proposed ballots.

Sandy Parker, founder of Sparker’s Soapbox, and Sandy Frank, President of the LWV of Lee County, will be speaking. The presentation will be given on Zoom Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Also, on Sept. 30, LWV of Sanibel will be giving a presentation specifically on amendment three, the amendment that would increase property tax exemptions. Sanibel City Council member Holly Smith will be speaking, as well as President and CEO of Sanibel-Captiva, John Lai. This event can be attended either live at the Sanibel Community House from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. or virtually on Zoom.

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