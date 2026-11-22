The flood gates from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River opened overnight Saturday into Sunday after torrential rains had been falling on the state’s East Coast since earlier in the month.

The Army Corps of Engineers were sending enough water from the lake to the river every hour to bury a football field under 81 feet. The waterway snakes southwest past Fort Myers to San Carlos Bay and out into the Gulf.

The amount of water is pushing the ecological envelope into a place that worries environmentalists working to save the Caloosahatchee’s at-risk plants and animals.

The Army Corps, which manages the lake’s level, said Friday in an unscheduled news conference the rain was coming too hard, too fast, and too steadily to keep the flood gates closed much longer.

After nearly two years of drought dropped the level of Lake Okeechobee to below 11 feet in July, it rose to nearly 15 feet this weekend after heavy rains this month. That contrasts with a lake so low, that during the drought that began early in 2025, bottom that normally is under water dozens of yards from shore burned in a wildfire earlier this year.

The Army Corps finished a one-point-five billion strengthening of the Herbert Hoover dike around the lake in early 2023.

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