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Ready-to-eat chicken stew products recalled, were imported without import reinspection

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:06 PM EDT
Sempio Food Services Inc., located in Cerritos, Calif., is recalling approximately 4,596 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken stew products that were imported from the Republic of Korea without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States.
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
Sempio Food Services Inc., located in Cerritos, Calif., is recalling approximately 4,596 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken stew products that were imported from the Republic of Korea without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States.

Sempio Food Services of Cerritos, California, is recalling nearly 4,600 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken stew products that were imported from the Republic of Korea without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The products were distributed to distributors and retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Sempio Korean Ginseng CHICKEN STEW "CLASSIC" and "RICH" versions were produced on March 30, 2026, and have best-by date of September 29, 2027.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

  • Cardboard boxes containing pouches of 31.75-oz (900 g) “Sempio Korean Ginseng CHICKEN STEW CLASSIC”
  • Cardboard boxes containing pouches of 31.75-oz (900 g) “Sempio Korean Ginseng CHICKEN STEW RICH”

The products subject to the recall bear Korean establishment number “GIA15001” and shipping mark “MK-2026-0422-01”.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

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