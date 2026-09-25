Hey anglers and Lake O wanna-be boaters, you're in luck -- on weekends

It has been a tough several months for anglers and boaters who have lost lock access to various parts of Lake Okeechobee due to low water levels.

But one of those closed locks is now open on weekends.

The S-193 Boat Lock at Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County will open again this coming weekend.

Hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The lock will remain closed until further notice on weekdays.

The boat lock was temporarily closed in July when surface water level in Lake Okeechobee dropped.

Other locks on lake’s north shore that closed even before that in April remain closed. They are the:



G-36 boat lock in Hendry and Okeechobee counties

S-127 lock at Buckhead Ridge in Glades County

the S-131 boat lock in Lakeport in Glades County

and S-135 boat lock at the J& S Fish Camp in Martin County.

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