Final budget and millage set in Okeechobee

The Okeechobee County Commission wrapped up its budget preparation for the next fiscal year which starts October 1.

The millage rate was officially set at 7.500 mills. One mill is the equivalent of $ 1 in local taxes for every $1,000 of a propertys taxable value after all exemptions are applied.

The tax funds collected as well as funds from various other sources including the state, will compose the $120.4 million operating budget. The county will also have a separate reserve fund of $55.7 million.

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