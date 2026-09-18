Voluntary recall of So Delicious brand salted caramel cluster frozen dessert pints made due to potential presence of foreign material

Danone USA is issuing a voluntary recall of So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints with best-by dates on and before April 3, 2028, due to the potential presence of foreign materials, such as small stones and other hard objects, within the cashew inclusions.

The recalled product is packaged in pint containers and includes the indicated best-by dates and codes below. No other So Delicious Dairy Free® codes, flavors, or products are affected.

The recall applies to product with best-by dates on and before April 3, 2028.

The recalled product was distributed to retail stores within the United States.

The issue was identified through consumer complaints and the FDA has been informed of this voluntary recall. Danone USA is working with retail partners to remove affected product from shelves. Unaffected product is still available on shelves, and product shipped going forward is not affected by this recall.

Consumers who purchased affected product should not consume it. For a replacement coupon or refund, contact the So Delicious Dairy Free Consumer Care Line at 1-833-367-8975. Consumer Care specialists are available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET. Consumers may also contact the team through the webform at https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/contact-us/External Link Disclaimer.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.