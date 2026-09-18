Correction: Florida not among states affected by Medicaid work reporting requirements

WGCU recently published a story explaining that rural residents could have more trouble with Medicaid work reporting requirements.

In that story, we reported that Florida is one of the states who mandate Medicaid work reporting requirements.

That was incorrect. In fact, Florida is one of nine states that does not require them.

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