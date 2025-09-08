Hurricane tracking has been around for roughly 100 years. But is there a way to check the weather patterns in Florida from thousands of years ago. Dr. Joanne Muller, a Paleoclimatologist and Eminent Scholar at FGCU’s Whitaker Institute, digs through the dirt and mud to see what the forecast was like, dating back to the Ice Age. What she has learned can help us understand if the dramatic change in hurricanes is something new, or just a meteorological blast from the past.

Understanding the History of SWFL Weather | WGCU News