The continuing struggles of Florida’s citrus

The struggles for Florida’s citrus industry continue to hit new lows. A report from the US Department of Agriculture revealed that just over 14.5 million boxes were produced during the 2024-2025 growing season. That’s the lowest since 1920.Dr. Barry Goodwin, a Professor of Agriculture and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University, talks about the struggles citrus faces and how tariffs and worker shortages will make it harder for any farmer in The Sunshine State.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.